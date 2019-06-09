The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Good Omens” source Amazon

This week sees the debut of Netflix’s “When They See Us” and Amazon’s “Good Omens” on the list.

Brand new shows like Netflix’s “When They See Us” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Good Omens” are taking audiences by storm this week.

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” saw a bump after its third-season premiere on Wednesday, and Netflix’s “Lucifer,” which was just renewed for a fifth and final season, is still going strong.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media. Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 25,011,354

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 63%

What critics said: “Season five is a mess, and nothing about it suggests that Black Mirror retains its original, unnerving insight into the ever-blurring borders between the digital and the human.” – Vulture

Season 5 premiered on Netflix June 5.

8. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

source YouTube

Average demand expressions: 28,517,824

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “If Cobra Kai is returning for a third act, my best hope is that an otherwise forgivable mess was contained to its second. No one, much less an Oscar nominee, should be asked back for clean-up duty.” – Polygon

Season 2 premiered on YouTube April 4.

7. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 30,524,915

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “It’s a winding, intricate puzzle box of a story involving drag queens, the apocalypse, and Chumbawamba that Doom Patrol manages to tell in a way that’s legitimately astounding.” – io9

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 32,117,517

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “The times they’re apart in the first few episodes aren’t nearly as interesting as when they meet, except for Starfire (Anna Diop), who lights up every scene she’s in, literally, and could be the best thing about this show.” – Washington Post

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

5. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 33,262,344

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 75%

What critics said: “June – trapped in her sequence of shock, rebellion, rinse, repeat – doesn’t feel like a person anymore.” – The Atlantic

Season 3 premiered June 5 on Hulu.

4. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon

Average demand expressions: 33,483,613

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “Together, it’s like watching two musicians at the top of their game play a duet; they positively sing … The rest of it’s not bad – not world-ending, but not exactly heavenly, either.” – RogerEbert.com

Season 1 premiered May 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

3. “When They See Us” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 38,011,443

Description: “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “When They See Us achieves quite a lot, asking us all to consider exactly who in America really gets the presumption of innocence when accused of a crime.” – NPR

The limited series premiered May 31 on Netflix.

2. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 46,484,384

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “What a ride, friends. We just enjoyed ten episodes of practically perfect television. Thank you, Netflix, for this gift.” – Entertainment Weekly

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 53,599,658

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “When Stranger Things 2 digs into these characters, it tends to succeed.” – Indiewire

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.