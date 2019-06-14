10 players we can’t wait to see play in the NFL next year

source NFL Network

The NFL Draft is over and now we know where the top college players will be playing next season.

We rounded up the prospects we are most excited to see at the next level.

The NFL Draft is a pivotal moment many college football players anxiously await.

Traditionally held in New York City, for the last several years league officials have opted to bring the excitement to other locations, including Chicago and Philadelphia. This year, top prospects heard where they’ll be playing professional ball in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now that the NFL combine, pro days, and draft have come and gone, the focus now shifts to the main event. All 32 teams tried to land the top recruits. We rounded up the top 10 players who will be exciting to watch in the NFL next year.

Kyler Murray — Arizona Cardinals

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner had quite the contentious offseason. Until Murray formally declared for the draft on January 14, there was much speculation as to whether the former Oklahoma Sooner would pursue a career in professional baseball instead. Just the day before the rising star committed to football, it was reported Murray met with officials from the Oakland Athletics.

Murray’s creativity, athleticism, and sharpness could breathe life into the Arizona Cardinals offense.

Dwayne Haskins — Washington Redskins

Dwayne Haskins is an elite athlete with an accurate throwing arm that rivals veteran QBs in the league. The 21-year-old finished third in 2018’s Heisman competition and went on to lead the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

His 6’3″ build coupled with his patience in the ppcket will undoubtedly be a problem for defenses next year who struggle with putting pressure on the quarterback.

Nick Bosa — San Francisco 49ers

The NFL will have to make room for two Bosa brothers this year, as Nick Bosa is set to start his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Widely considered the top defensive prospect this year, Bosa is a dominant pass rusher who possesses the smarts to outwit the competition. One of his many advantages is his ability to locate and pursue the football quickly. His season-ending core-muscle surgery this past fall sidelined him from play. However, his performance before that was more than enough to justify his popularity among recruits.

Josh Allen — Jacksonville Jaguars

Expect quarterbacks to be fearful of Josh Allen, who boasts a 6’3″, 270-pound frame capable of frightening even the most seasoned of athletes. What he lacks in brawn he makes up for in adaptability.

Allen will prove to be a huge resource in coverage, and will undoubtedly adjust his play to target certain positions on the field. He’s a jack of all trades pass rusher that should make an immediate impact on the Jacksonville Jaguars defense.

D.K. Metcalf — Seattle Seahawks

Like many of the revered receivers in the league, D.K. Metcalf is a triple threat: size, speed, and athleticism. But it’s what he does after gaining possession that dazzles audiences.

Similar to Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham, Jr, Metcalf has mastered the one-handed catch. However, his ability to break free from defenders and charge for extra yardage is what made the Seahawks use a second-round draft pick on him this year. Expect him to be the favorite in finishing key scoring drives in the red zone this year.

Quinnen Williams — New York Jets

The Crimson Tide may have fallen short this year in their quest to win another college football national championship, but Quinnen Williams’ performance in that gut-wrenching contest was enough to impress coaching staffs desperately looking for the concentration and versatility the incoming rookie would bring.

His talents are so unique, Williams has already drawn comparisons to another NFL favorite: Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. Should Williams meet those expectations, the 21-year-old won’t face any concerns adapting to the league’s rapid structure of play as he joins the New York Jets defensive front.

Devin White — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White’s acute timing makes him a real problem for receivers looking to move the ball downfield quickly. His 6’3″ stature means breaking up a pass will come with ease, and his 184-pound weight gives him rare speed to immediately cover his target once the snap is taken.

Perhaps his only disadvantage is some slight miscues, which could make or break the result of the play. More often than not, the former Bayou Bengal makes up for his blunders in an impactful way.

Josh Jacobs — Oakland Raiders

One of the most common assets a running back can have is the knowledge to quickly change direction in the middle of the play and simultaneously maintain control of the ball. Josh Jacobs has both.

Jacobs runs clean routes and possesses hands of velcro; one wrong move from a defender and the 21-year-old is sprinting toward the endzone. Emerging from the Alabama football system will also work to his advantage, as Jacobs will be disciplined enough to handle the demands of the NFL.

Drew Lock — Denver Broncos

It’s possible Drew Lock wasn’t on the radar of many recruits until his final year at Mizzou. However, those watching the Lee’s Summit native since his first snap in Columbia knew he was destined for post-college success.

His rash decision-making could either lead to perfect scoring drives or careless mistakes, but Lock quickly learns from his blunders and accepts the feedback with intentions to immediately improve. Basically, he has the fearlessness and trickery franchises appreciate in a sharp passer, but also the patience and resilience that won’t fold under pressure.

T.J. Hockenson — Detroit Lions

T.J. Hockenson’s decision to enter the draft was undoubtedly a surprise, but Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski’s retirement has paved the way for another tight end to impress coaching staffs across the league.

The former Hawkeye is the reigning champion of the John Mackey Award, given to the best TE in college football. With 73 catches for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns at Iowa, it’s no surprise he was the first tight end selected in the 2019 draft.