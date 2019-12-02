Top of the Class: SJIS Bags International School Award

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 28November 2019 – St. John’s International School (SJIS) took home the Best International School Award at the Malam NAPEI 32nd Anniversary & NAPEI Education Excellence Awards Dinner 2019, coming out top in a strongly contested category.

The National Association of Private Educational Institutions (NAPEI) represents all levels of private educational institutions in Malaysia. It seeks to enhance and maintain the quality of education in the private sector, acting as a liaison between the government and statutory bodies, and providing research facilities and information to its members and other organisations.

The NAPEI Awards are held to recognise and reward those institutions whose high standards promote and enhance Malaysia as a centre of educational excellence. The winners are judged across 17 exhaustive assessment criteria, from curriculum to compliance, staff and students’ well-being and development, and academic and extra-curricular activities. Top institutions must score highly across the board to bag the prize, and SJIS’ Principal & COO, Mr Suresh Dass, was delighted to receive the award in person.

“We are both humbled and proud to win this award, even more so because we are recognised by our peers. NAPEI is an illustrious organization and we are proud to align with their values and objectives in achieving, maintaining and exceeding excellent standards in education — and indeed, in all that we do,” he remarked.

The gala ceremony was held at the Palace of the Golden Horses and featured a number of performances from attending students from Yamaha Academy of Arts and Music, Erican College, as well as Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School. Associate Professor Elajsolan Mohan, the President of NAPEI gave the welcoming address, followed by a speech by the Guest of Honour Y. Bhg. Prof. Dato’ Ir. Dr. Mohd. Saleh B. Jaafar.

About St. John International School (SJIS)

St. John’s International School or SJIS is a private-funded International School that is an associate La Salle School in collaboration with the La Salle Brothers in Malaysia. SJIS presents a new milieu for students from different cultures and backgrounds to be nurtured in education, sports and extra-curricular activities excellence. Members of SJIS faculty are discerningly selected for their top academic qualifications and methodical competencies. They are chosen for their penchant in the scholastic care of students, and in the consistency in maintaining updated knowledge and practice.