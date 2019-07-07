Here’s a look at our top 5 Prime stories of the second quarter

Hello!

I wanted to highlight our top 5 Prime stories of the second quarter. While they all fall within different industries, what connects these stories is deep reporting that truly takes readers inside the companies they care most about.

1) As Oracle’s growth stagnates, insiders say that its all-important cloud business has suffered layoffs, infighting, and confusion

2) ‘It’s good to be Rich’: Meet the Goldman Sachs banker who has built a private investing empire that goes head-to-head with Blackstone – and you’ve probably never heard of him

3) Here’s why companies like Google, Square, and Atlassian are sprinting to use Kotlin, the fastest-growing programming language according to GitHub

4) Inside the Chicago hedge fund turf war between billionaire Ken Griffin and Dmitry Balyasny

5) This LinkedIn message took 2 minutes to write and got the sender a job at a successful startup – even though they weren’t hiring

Hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday weekend!