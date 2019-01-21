These are the world’s 16 most competitive nations for attracting and retaining entrepreneurs

caption The Netherlands cracks the top 10. source Reuters/Cris Toala Olivares

A huge part of economic success for any nation is ensuring that the best possible talent is in place in key industries, and that it stays there.

A survey from French business school INSEAD looked at four key categories for encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation: a nation’s ability to enable, attract, grow, and retain entrepreneurship.

Major Western economies like the USA, Germany, and the UK are close to the top of the list, but smaller nations such as Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Singapore also feature.

But which nations are best at attracting talent in business? A new survey, conducted by French business school INSEAD and tech firms Adecco and Tata Communications, aims to find out.

These four pillars were then sub-divided into categories such as the regulatory environment, quality of educational institutions, and quality of life. Each country was then given a score out of 100.

Check out all the nations with scores above 70 below.

16. Ireland — 70.15

source Shutterstock

15. Canada — 70.43

caption Montreal Skyline in winter, Canada source Shutterstock

14. Germany — 70.72

source Adam Berry/Getty Images

13. Iceland — 71.03

source Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images

12. Australia — 71.08

source Taras Vyshnya/Shutterstock

11. New Zealand — 71.12

source Shay Yacobinski/Shutterstock

10. Luxembourg — 71.18

caption Bock, Luxembourg. source Will Martin/Business Insider

9. United Kingdom — 71.44

source mkos83/Shutterstock

8. Netherlands — 73.02

caption Farmer Piet Warmerdam picks up a yellow tulip from a red flower field as its growth could damage the rest, in Den Helderin, Netherlands. source Reuters/Cris Toala Olivares

7. Sweden — 73.53

caption Tradional sailing vessel at sunset in the harbour of Gothenburg, Sweden, Europe. source Shutterstock

6. Finland — 73.78

5. Denmark — 73.85

caption The Little Mermaid, Denmark. source Pocholo Calapre / Shutterstock.com

4. Norway — 74.67

source Getty Images

3. USA — 76.64

2. Singapore — 77.27

1. Switzerland — 81.82