These are the world’s 16 most competitive nations for attracting and retaining entrepreneurs

By
Will Martin, Business Insider US
-
The Netherlands cracks the top 10.

caption
The Netherlands cracks the top 10.
source
Reuters/Cris Toala Olivares

  • A huge part of economic success for any nation is ensuring that the best possible talent is in place in key industries, and that it stays there.
  • A survey from French business school INSEAD looked at four key categories for encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation: a nation’s ability to enable, attract, grow, and retain entrepreneurship.
  • Major Western economies like the USA, Germany, and the UK are close to the top of the list, but smaller nations such as Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Singapore also feature.

A huge part of economic success for any nation is ensuring that the best possible talent is in place in key industries, and that it stays there.

But which nations are best at attracting talent in business? A new survey, conducted by French business school INSEAD and tech firms Adecco and Tata Communications, aims to find out.

The survey looked at four key categories for encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation: a nation’s ability to enable, attract, grow, and retain entrepreneurship.

These four pillars were then sub-divided into categories such as the regulatory environment, quality of educational institutions, and quality of life. Each country was then given a score out of 100.

Major Western economies like the USA, Germany, and the UK are close to the top of the list, but smaller nations such as Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Singapore also feature.

Check out all the nations with scores above 70 below.

16. Ireland — 70.15

source
Shutterstock

15. Canada — 70.43

caption
Montreal Skyline in winter, Canada
source
Shutterstock

14. Germany — 70.72

source
Adam Berry/Getty Images

13. Iceland — 71.03

source
Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images

12. Australia — 71.08

source
Taras Vyshnya/Shutterstock

11. New Zealand — 71.12

source
Shay Yacobinski/Shutterstock

10. Luxembourg — 71.18

caption
Bock, Luxembourg.
source
Will Martin/Business Insider

9. United Kingdom — 71.44

source
mkos83/Shutterstock

8. Netherlands — 73.02

caption
Farmer Piet Warmerdam picks up a yellow tulip from a red flower field as its growth could damage the rest, in Den Helderin, Netherlands.
source
Reuters/Cris Toala Olivares

7. Sweden — 73.53

caption
Tradional sailing vessel at sunset in the harbour of Gothenburg, Sweden, Europe.
source
Shutterstock

6. Finland — 73.78

5. Denmark — 73.85

caption
The Little Mermaid, Denmark.
source
Pocholo Calapre / Shutterstock.com

4. Norway — 74.67

source
Getty Images

3. USA — 76.64

2. Singapore — 77.27

source
Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider

1. Switzerland — 81.82

source
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images