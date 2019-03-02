A day in the life of the top real-estate broker in the US, who sold $2.2 billion worth of homes in 2018, wakes up at 5 a.m. every morning, and works out with a personal trainer 3 times a week

caption Ben Caballero sold $2.2 billion worth of homes in 2018. source Jason Kindig

Ben Caballero is the top real-estate broker in the US.

He sold $2.2 billion worth of homes in 2018.

Caballero lives in Frisco, Texas and oversees a team of 22 people, some who work remotely and some who work from the office in Addison, Texas.

He wakes up at 5:00 a.m., watches the news with his dog, spends the day in client presentations and meetings with his team, and works out three times per week with his personal trainer.

Ben Caballero is the top real estate broker in the US, according to REAL Trends, a residential brokerage industry publication. He sold $2.2 billion worth of homes in 2018.

The Texas-based broker has been ranked as the top real estate agent for nearly a decade by REAL Trends for both total sales and number of transactions. Last year, he sold 5,793 homes – an average of 111 homes per week.

“Texas is the world’s greatest housing market and one of the best economies in the world,” Caballero told REAL Trends after 2018 data was released. “It’s said everything is bigger in Texas. Well, this number is so big even I’m little surprised by it – and delighted.”

He only sells new-construction residential properties and he only works with volume builders, or companies that build several hundred homes per year – sometimes up to 3,000.

Caballero created an online platform, HomesUSA, exclusively for volume home builders to track these hundreds of homes. The platform streamlines the process of creating a listing, tracking the progress of a house’s construction, and updating the listing when photography is added and when the home is complete. Caballero manages listings for more than 60 builders in the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio areas.

He lives in Frisco, Texas, with his fiancée, Linda, and his dog, Sammy. Caballero has two children: a son and a daughter.

Here’s a look at a typical day for Caballero.

Caballero lives in Frisco, Texas, a city of 184,000 people about a 35-minute drive from Dallas.

Caballero wakes up at 5:00 a.m. and starts his day with a breakfast of oatmeal and fresh berries.

At 5:30, he watches the news in his media room while checking his email and the HomesUSA.com platform.

Caballero’s dog, Sammy, is always close by.

At 7:00, it’s time for Caballero to head to the office. Sammy escorts him out the door and waits patiently for his return.

Ben drives to the office in Addison, about a 25-30 minute journey, usually while listening to classic country music on the radio.

After getting to his office and saying “hello” to his team, the first thing Caballero does is grab a cup of coffee with honey in one of his favorite mugs.

At 8:35 a.m., Caballero heads to a client presentation with the company’s MLS coordinators, Jessica and Laura, and the marketing and sales manager, Alyssa. While they drive, Jessica reviews the client information and presentation with Ben. Most of the MLS team works remotely, so it’s a treat for Ben to get some face time with them. They catch up on sports, weekend plans, and family.

caption Caballero and one of his team members, Jessica. source Ben Caballero

Before the presentation, Caballero catches up with a longtime client. Caballero and his team manage listings for more than 60 builders in the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio areas.

At 9:30 a.m., Caballero delivers the presentation to the home builder’s sales team. He reviews built-in tools and reports that he says can increase profitability for a sales counselor, and Laura and Jessica answer technical questions about the HomesUSA platform.

Back in the office at about 11:00 a.m., Caballero reviews and approves photos from a recent professional photoshoot.

caption One of Caballero’s favorite images from the photoshoot. source Jason Kindig

For lunch, Caballero has a vegetable plate from local restaurant Luby’s, where he eats every day unless he has a client meeting or luncheon.

After lunch, Caballero meets with the office supervisor and photography manager, Casey, to review plans for a new office.

At 2:15, Caballero meets with the MLS project manager, David, and office supervisor and photos manager, Casey, to review progress on the upcoming second version of the HomesUSA.com platform.

Caballero meets with some other team members at 3:30 to review the company’s website. In addition to version two of the platform, the public website is getting redesigned. Caballero leads the discussion with the HomesUSA guiding principle: Homes sell faster when their beauty and quality are reflected in MLS.

At 4:25 p.m., Caballero gets ready for his workout at a local gym near the office, where he works out three times per week.

Caballero does a combination of strength and cardio exercises with his trainer, John.

After the gym, Caballero heads back home, typically arriving around 6:15 p.m. His dog, Sammy, anticipates his arrival as he hears the garage door open.

Caballero feeds Sammy a treat before sitting down for his own dinner. Caballero says his fiancée, Linda, is an excellent cook and makes “gourmet” dishes of chicken, salmon, shrimp, or steak (his favorite). The meal usually starts with a garden salad with vegetables harvested from their garden at home and includes a baked potato and/or broccoli, spinach, or vegetables as a side. Dessert is often a homemade chocolate cake or pie.

By about 7:45 p.m., Caballero is settled back in his media room, where he either watches a football game or the news with Sammy.

Sammy snoozes next to Caballero, and Caballero heads to bed shortly after, around 9:45 p.m.