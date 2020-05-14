The 7 streaming TV shows gaining the most momentum, from Netflix’s ‘The Eddy’ to Hulu’s ‘Solar Opposites’

caption “Dead to Me” source Netflix

Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and “The Eddy” are on the rise this week, as well as Hulu’s new animated series “Solar Opposites,” from the team behind “Rick and Morty.”

Every week, data company Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the top streaming originals with the biggest week-over-week increase in demand in the US.

These aren’t necessarily the most popular titles, but the ones that are gaining the most momentum.

Netflix’s “Dead to Me” debuted its second season this week, giving the show a big boost in audience awareness.

Every week, data company Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with the top streaming originals that have seen the biggest week-over-week increase in audience demand in the US. Parrot Analytics measures demand expressions, its global TV measurement standard that reflects the desires, engagement, and viewership of a series, weighted by importance.

This week measured the increase in demand from the week of April 29 to May 5 to the week of May 6 to May 12.

Below are the top 7 streaming original TV shows on the rise this week:

7. “The Boss Baby: Back in Business” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 104.9%

Description: “The Boss Baby brings his big brother Tim to the office to teach him the art of business in this animated series sprung from the hit film.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

Season 3 premiered March 16. See more insights for “The Boss Baby: Back in Business.”

6. “Instant Influencer” (YouTube Originals)

source YouTube

Demand increase: 117.8%

Description: “Makeup Mogul James Charles puts artists to the test to find out who has what it takes to become a beauty superstar and win $50,000 and the title of Instant Influencer.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

Season 1 premiered April 24. See more insights for “Instant Influencer.”

5. “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 171.4%

Description: “A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn’t quite what she seems.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96% (season 2)

What critics said: “It’s a show built to breeze through, just letting all of its many major twists and turns roll on by despite their (often intentional) absurdity.” – Boston Globe (season 2)

Season 2 premiered May 8. See more insights for “Dead to Me.”

4. “Solar Opposites” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Demand increase: 240.1%

Description: “A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 96% (season 1)

What critics said: “Whereas Rick and Morty is a ragtag exploration of nihilism and feelings of personal insignificance, Solar Opposites has a sunnier, but equally inquisitive, outlook. Which, in these weird, weird times, will likely be deeply appreciated by viewers.” – Salon (season 1)

Season 1 premiered May 8. See more insights for “Solar Opposites.”

3. “The Eddy” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 282.8%

Description: “The owner of a Paris jazz club gets tangled up with dangerous criminals as he fights to protect his business, his band and his teenage daughter.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 65% (season 1)

What critics said: “The trouble with The Eddy is it keeps confusing its received ideas of what’s dramatic with what’s actually interesting.” – Slate (season 1)

Season 1 premiered May 8. See more insights for “The Eddy.”

2. “The Hollow” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 370.5%

Description: “Three teens join forces to find a way home after waking up in a strange realm filled with magic portals, perplexing puzzles and vicious beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 1)

What critics said: “The journey is what matters, as they say, and this journey is a hell of a good time.” – Bloody Disgusting (season 1)

Season 2 premiered May 8. See more insights for “The Hollow.”

1. “Valeria” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Demand increase: 1733.7%

Description: “A writer in creative and marital crises finds support from three friends, who are also discovering themselves. Based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “There’s nothing new or particularly deep about Valeria, but the cast is appealing and the writing is sharp, making it a very watchable show.” – Decider (season 1)

Season 1 premiered May 8. See more insights for “Valeria.”