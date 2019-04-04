The top 10 sci-fi TV shows on Netflix and other streaming services

caption “Love, Death & Robots” source Netflix

Sci-fi dominates streaming, especially on Netflix.

Parrot Analytics provided Business Insider the top 10 most in-demand sci-fi shows on Netflix and other streamers.

They include “Stranger Things,” “Black Mirror,” and “Love, Death & Robots.”

The sci-fi genre dominates streaming with audiences, especially on Netflix, where hit series like “Stranger Things” and new favorites like “Love, Death & Robots” grab viewers’ attention.

Parrot Analytics provided Business Insider the most in-demand sci-fi shows currently streaming on Netflix and elsewhere, based on the average demand expressions in March for each series.

Demand expressions are the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance.

Sci-fi shows like “Stranger Things,” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery,” and more have been among the most in-demand streaming shows for weeks. Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” which got renewed for a second season this week, has been, too. But it’s right on the border of being a sci-fi series and is more of a superhero series, so it didn’t make this list.

Below are the top 10 sci-fi shows on streaming services:

10. “Origin” (YouTube Premium)

source YouTube Premium

Description: “In Origin, a chilling new original series from the producers of The Crown & Lost, we meet a group of troubled passengers as they wake up on a damaged spaceship abandoned in deep space. Each having left behind a dark past in search of a fresh start on a newly colonised planet, they’re desperate to survive at all costs. But as their terrifying situation spirals into paranoia, they come to realize that the greatest threat to their dream of starting over – and indeed their lives – might actually be within their midst…”

Number of seasons: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%

What critics said: “What happens when you convene a ragtag collection of (hot, young) damaged people sent to inhabit a new interplanetary colony? The answer: not much, apparently.” – Robyn Bahr, Hollywood Reporter

Average demand expressions in March: 5,300,176

9. “Lost in Space” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape.”

Number of seasons: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: “Lost in Space loves its science, but it hasn’t advanced enough to prove all that memorable in the here and now.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

Average demand expressions in March: 6,280,173

8. “Sense8” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “From the creators of ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Babylon 5’ comes this tense series in which eight people can telepathically experience each other’s lives.”

“Number of seasons: 2, and a special movie finale

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said (Season 2): “This nakedly political show somehow manages to be free-spirited, rather than dull or polemical; its good intentions often border on goofy naiveté in a way that’s charming rather than grating.” – David Sims, The Atlantic

Average demand expressions in March: 6,946,569

7. “Altered Carbon” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “Waking up in a new body 250 years after his death, Takeshi Kovacs discovers he’s been resurrected to help a titan of industry solve his own murder.”

“Number of seasons: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 66%

What critics said: “The sheer amount of imagining, both borrowed and original, accumulates into a vast, dirty world and gives Altered Carbon the feel of a proper cyberpunk novel: big, baggy, ambitious, trashy, funny, gruesome, clever, cheesy, and hyperactive.” – Willa Paskin, Slate

Average demand expressions in March: 7,013,373

6. “Travelers” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “A federal agent tracks four people who suddenly seem to possess entirely new personalities, leading to a startling discovery about humanity’s future.”

“Number of seasons: 3

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said (Season 3): “What we get this year from the show is the best example of what a television series should be. It’s not a 13-episode movie. It’s not long-form literature. It’s a TV show. A TV show with chapters that begin and end within their run time.” – Merrill Barr, Forbes

Average demand expressions in March: 8,224,142

5. “Love, Death & Robots” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “Terrifying creatures, wicked surprises and dark comedy converge in this NSFW anthology of animated stories presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.”

“Number of seasons: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: “The overall goal seems to be to give the post-millennial generation a Heavy Metal to call their own. In that sense, you can say the show accomplishes exactly what it set out to do. As for every other marker of success, who knows?” – David Fear, Rolling Stone

Average demand expressions in March: 9,400,673

4. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

“Number of seasons: 4

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said (Season 4): “The show seems to have some thoughts about race and criminal justice that it never quite completes. But it haunts me more than any other show. I love it all the more because its brilliance feels finite.” – Tim Molloy, The Wrap

Average demand expressions in March: 14,482,627

3. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Number of seasons: 2, Season 3 debuts in June

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said (Season 2): “The fourth [episode is]… the show’s best depiction to date of how unearned guilt holds a vice on one’s identity, fragmenting it into abstract concepts of good and evil that leave no space for the true essence of humanity.” – Matt Fagerholm, RogerEbert.com

Average demand expressions in March: 20,617,895

2. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said (Season 2): “A fun, nostalgic, energetic re-entry that makes up for that sometimes bloated bore of a first season.” – Verne Gay, Newsday

Average demand expressions in March: 26,140,022

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

Number of seasons: 2, Season 3 debuts in July

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said (Season 2): “Stranger Things provides a form of escapism that has nothing to do with alternate dimensions. It invites viewers to indulge in the sweet self-righteousness that can come with getting excluded for being uncool.” – Alison Willmore, Buzzfeed

Average demand expressions in March: 36,517,883