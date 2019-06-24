The 11 top-selling music singles from one-hit wonders of all time, from Gotye to the ‘Macarena’

caption Gotye source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

You might think being a “one-hit wonder” would cause a music artist a lifetime of existential angst, as he or she tried to recreate that commercial success.

But that’s not the vibe you get if you talk to Los del Rio, the Spanish duo that is perhaps the most famous one-hit wonder in modern history for 1993’s “Macarena.”

“We have no words to thank everyone,” Antonio Romeo Monge told Billboard at a 20th anniversary party for the song hitting No 1. “We’re just two guys from a small town, doing things very humbly because we come from very humble families, we lost our parents very young, we’ve worked so hard, and to see ourselves here?”

Contained in Monge’s words is the truth that most musicians don’t even get one hit, but struggle with their craft in relative obscurity, or without the type of financial success and recognition that comes from topping the Billboard charts.

And that financial reward can be substantial. Some one-hit wonders have sold millions of copies over the years, going up to 8 times platinum (the equivalent of selling 8 million units).

We rounded up the top-selling singles from one-hit wonders of all time, based on data from the RIAA. The definition of a one-hit wonder is subjective, but all 11 of these artists had one single that vastly outstripped all their other output commercially.

Below are the 11 top-selling one-hit wonders of all time, ranked by how many times platinum their singles went:

Tag Team, “Whoomp! (There It Is)” — 4x platinum

source Bellmark Records and Life Records

Year released: 1993

Plain White T’s, “Hey There Delilah” — 4x platinum

Year released: 2006

Los del Rio, “Macarena” — 4x platinum

source REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Year released: 1993 (original), 1995 (English-language remix)

Hinder, “Lips of An Angel” — 4x platinum

Year released: 2006

Far East Movement, “Like A G6 ft. The Cataracs, DEV” — 4x platinum

source Far East Movement

Year released: 2010

Chamillionaire, “Ridin’ ft. Krayzie Bone” — 4x platinum

Year released: 2006

Desiigner, “Panda” — 5x platinum

Year released: 2015

Silentó, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” — 6x platinum

source Vevo

Year released: 2015

Passenger, “Let Her Go” — 6x platinum

Year released: 2012

Survivor, “Eye of the Tiger” — 8x platinum

source Survivor

Year released: 1982

Gotye, “Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)” — 8x platinum

source Eleven/YouTube

Year released: 2011