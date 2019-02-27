The 10 most common sexual fantasies include sex with an ex and an affair at work

- source
- Sexual fantasies are a way for people to get in touch with their needs and detach from the outside world.
- A new survey of 2,000 people on IllicitEncounters.com found the 10 most common sexual fantasies.
- The most popular fantasy, which 55% of poll respondents said they fantasized about, was having sex with an ex-partner.
- Other common sexual fantasies included sex with a celebrity, sex with a stranger, group sex, and an affair with a work colleague.
Sexual fantasies like being tied up or having sex in a public place are more common than you might think. Now, a new poll has uncovered the top sexual fantasies people have.
IllicitEncounters.com, a dating website for married people, polled 2,000 of its users (half men and half women) and asked about their top sexual fantasy. The most popular result, selected by 55% of respondents, was having sex with an ex-partner.
Nearly a quarter of women who were polled also said that they didn’t feel guilt over fantasizing about their exes, and 76% said that doing so was just “part of life,” according to the IllicitEncounters.com report.
Sexual fantasies can be used as a tool to help people disconnect from the real world and focus on their pleasure, therapist Ian Kerner previously told INSIDER.
“Role-playing, sharing a fantasy, or engaging in kinky behavior is something some people find really enjoyable and they often lose themselves in these face-to-face interactions,” he said.
Christian Grant, a spokesperson for IllicitEncounters.com, said fantasies can remind couples of their sexual pasts. “What this new sex fantasy research shows is that the grass really is greener for a lot of couples who like to reminisce with fondness about past sexual encounters even when they are having sex with their current lovers,” Grant said in a statement.
These are the top 10 sexual fantasies:
- Sex with the ex – 55%
- A sex scene on TV or online – 40%
- Sex with a celebrity – 38%
- Sex with a current partner – 36%
- Sex with a stranger – 29%
- An affair with a work colleague – 27%
- Sex with a friend – 25%
- Group sex – 19%
- Sex in a public place – 14%
- Sex with someone in authority (police officer or traffic warden) – 11%
