The 10 most common sexual fantasies include sex with an ex and an affair at work

Sexual fantasies are a way for people to get in touch with their needs and detach from the outside world.

A new survey of 2,000 people on IllicitEncounters.com found the 10 most common sexual fantasies.

The most popular fantasy, which 55% of poll respondents said they fantasized about, was having sex with an ex-partner.

Other common sexual fantasies included sex with a celebrity, sex with a stranger, group sex, and an affair with a work colleague.

Sexual fantasies like being tied up or having sex in a public place are more common than you might think. Now, a new poll has uncovered the top sexual fantasies people have.

IllicitEncounters.com, a dating website for married people, polled 2,000 of its users (half men and half women) and asked about their top sexual fantasy. The most popular result, selected by 55% of respondents, was having sex with an ex-partner.

Nearly a quarter of women who were polled also said that they didn’t feel guilt over fantasizing about their exes, and 76% said that doing so was just “part of life,” according to the IllicitEncounters.com report.

Sexual fantasies can be used as a tool to help people disconnect from the real world and focus on their pleasure, therapist Ian Kerner previously told INSIDER.

“Role-playing, sharing a fantasy, or engaging in kinky behavior is something some people find really enjoyable and they often lose themselves in these face-to-face interactions,” he said.

caption The second most popular sexual fantasy for respondents was remembering a sex scene they watched on television or online. source iStock

Christian Grant, a spokesperson for IllicitEncounters.com, said fantasies can remind couples of their sexual pasts. “What this new sex fantasy research shows is that the grass really is greener for a lot of couples who like to reminisce with fondness about past sexual encounters even when they are having sex with their current lovers,” Grant said in a statement.

These are the top 10 sexual fantasies: