The top 5 TV shows returning in May, from ‘Homecoming’ to ‘Dead to Me’

caption “Dead to Me” source Netflix

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows in the US using data from the television-tracking app, TV Time.

Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and The CW’s “The 100” return in May and are being eagerly awaited by audiences.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fans can’t wait for Netflix’s “Dead to Me” to return this month, but it’s not the only hit series coming back. ABC’s Marvel spinoff, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” returns for its seventh and final season, and The CW’s “The 100” also comes back for season seven.

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the television-tracking app TV Time based on its users in the US.

Here are the top five for May:

5. “The Hollow” season 2 — Netflix, May 8

Description: “Three teens join forces to find a way home after waking up in a strange realm filled with magic portals, perplexing puzzles and vicious beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 1)

What critics said: “For the mystery and the payoff alone, The Hollow is worth a watch.” – Collider (season 1)

4. “Homecoming” season 2 — Amazon Prime Video, May 22

Description: “The critically-acclaimed series Homecoming returns for its second season with new twists and an exciting new star, Janelle Monáe. Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there – or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative. “

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98% (season 1)

What critics said: “”Movie superstar Julia Roberts crushes here, benching her legendary smile – mostly – to play a frazzled, damaged administrator discovering the dark side of a corporate-run program for veterans.” – NPR (season 1)

3. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” season 7 — ABC, May 27

Description: “Agent Phil Coulson from the film ‘The Avengers’ returns to lead a small, highly skilled group of agents into the field.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93% (season 6)

What critics said: “A clever, character-driven series that maintains an above-board relationship with the Marvel Cinematic Globular Cluster and turns on the strength of the cast and, in particular, the almost eerie charisma of Clark Gregg.” – Paste Magazine (season 6)

2. “The 100” season 7 — The CW, May 20

Description: “Ninety-seven years ago, nuclear Armageddon decimated planet Earth, destroying civilization. The only survivors were the 400 inhabitants of 12 international space stations that were in orbit at the time. Three generations have been born in space, the survivors now number 4,000, and resources are running out on their dying “Ark” – the 12 stations now linked together and repurposed to keep the survivors alive. Draconian measures including capital punishment and population control are the order of the day, as the leaders of the Ark take ruthless steps to ensure their future, including secretly exiling a group of 100 juvenile prisoners to the Earth’s surface to test whether it’s habitable.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 6)

What critics said: “Season 6 came with a healthy dose of mind control, a generous sampling of redemption, and your usual cliffhanger, leaving you utterly confused until next year.” – IGN (season 6)

1. “Dead to Me” season 2 — Netflix, May 8

Description: “A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn’t quite what she seems.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86% (season 1)

What critics said: “While sustaining this sort of story is invariably a juggling act, this has the self-assured feel of a hit-and-run tale that’s destined to keep running for at least a while.” – CNN (season 1)