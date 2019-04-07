The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Act” source Hulu

This week sees the addition of Hulu’s “The Act” and CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone.”

Hulu’s new true-crime original series, “The Act,” and CBS All Access’ “Twilight Zone” reboot with Jordan Peele have audiences buzzing this week.

Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” is still going strong, too, after the streaming giant renewed the hit superhero series for a second season this week.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS

Average demand expressions: 26,902,566

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 84%

What critics said: “I enjoyed it precisely because it was an episode of Star Trek: Discovery and not a slavish attempt to revisit old Trek favorites.” – Todd VanDerWerff, Vox

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

6. “The Twilight Zone” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 31,375,664

Description: “CBS All Access’ upcoming reimagining of the original series, which premiered in 1959, will debut in early 2019. Jordan Peele will serve as host and narrator of the new series, a role made famous by creator Rod Serling, who used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 77%

What critics said: “So far, the new Twilight Zone is a little uneven, but so was the old one. It doesn’t lack experimental energy or visual imagination; it just seems to be still developing its story voice.” – Linda Holmes, NPR

Season 1 premiered on CBS All Access April 1.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe/Warner Bros.

Average demand expressions: 32,338,020

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “There’s surprising flavor beneath its classification as a dark, moody, teen drama.” – Autumn Noel Kelly, Newsweek

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

4. “On My Block” (Netflix)

caption “On My Block” season 2 source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 35,554,099

Description: “In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “While Season 2 doesn’t deliver quite the gut-punch that Season 1 did, its emotional beats still hit home.” – Liz Shannon Miller, Indiewire

Season 2 premiered on Netflix March 29.

3. “The Act” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 37,047,579

Description: “The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. Season One follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 91%

What critics said: “This is body horror by way of Walt Disney, a ghoulish fantasia of princess gowns, stuffed animals, prescription drugs, and physical harm.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Season 1 premiered on Hulu March 20.

2. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 40,568,386

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 76%

What critics said: “The best part of Umbrella Academy is its tender emotional frequency: its willingness to laugh at itself, but also dog-paddle through uncomfortable conversations and stew in the awkward silences.” – Micah Peters, The Ringer

Season 1 premiered on Netflix February 15.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 49,404,125

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Season 2 echoes the suspense of War Games and the goofy horror of The Goonies.” – Lorraine Ali, Los Angeles Times

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.