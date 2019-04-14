The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees “On My Block” beating out the competition and the return “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” to the list.

“On My Block” is catching on as a favorite among Netflix subscribers, even edging out mega-hits like “Stranger Things” and “The Umbrella Academy” this week. And Sabrina the Teenage Witch has returned with “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2.”

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 32,241,482

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Rejoice DC Fans you finally have the Batman you’ve always wanted to see. Only it’s not Batman, it’s Robin and he is kicking so much butt that I was giggling like a schoolgirl. It starts dark, but it looks like it’s going to lighten up.” – Michelle Alexandria, Eclipse Magazine

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12. Season 2 premieres this fall.

6. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 33,448,015

Description: “It’s a wicked world out there, and Sabrina is brewing up trouble. After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina in Part 2, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell. Starring Kiernan Shipka.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Part 2): 81%

What critics said: “Sabrina’s battle plays out as something unfortunately all too familiar to any woman who’s ever struggled for every step of progress while watching men blow off work and get rewarded.” – Lisa Weidenfeld, AV Club

Part 2 premiered on Netflix April 5.

5. “The Act” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 40,848,474

Description: “The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. Season One follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 91%

What critics said: “A reminder that even when you think you know a great deal about true story, there can be value in retelling it.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

Season 1 premiered on Hulu March 20.

4. “The Twilight Zone” (CBS All Access)

Average demand expressions: 41,028,902

Description: “CBS All Access’ upcoming reimagining of the original series, which premiered in 1959, will debut in early 2019. Jordan Peele will serve as host and narrator of the new series, a role made famous by creator Rod Serling, who used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 76%

What critics said: “The new episodes capture the spirit of the original series, while offering up a spin that isn’t needlessly slavish.” – Todd VanDerWerff, Vox

Season 1 premiered on CBS All Access April 1.

3. “Stranger Things” (Netlfix)

Average demand expressions: 41,164,888

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “So what to do for a followup? In the proud tradition of sequels, go bigger. Executive producers the Duffer Brothers have upped the nostalgia ante to Spinal Tap levels.” – Tony Wong, Toronto Star

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.

2. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 41,508,843 Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 76% What critics said: “If you’re looking for a pulpy show with lots of action, melodramatic plotting and eccentric characters then The Umbrella Academy is your ticket” – Merrill Barr, Forbes Season 1 premiered on Netflix February 15.

1. “On My Block” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 42,686,577

Description: “In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “The cast continues to have great chemistry and, with the addition of some new characters and an intriguing and consistent plot, On My Block remains one of Netflix’s gems.” – Mae Abdulbaki, The Young Folks

Season 2 premiered on Netflix March 29.