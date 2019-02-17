The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “One Day at a Time” source Netflix

This week sees the addition of Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” to the list, and anticipation for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” rises.

The third season of Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” debuted February 8, and anticipation for the return of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is growing as Hulu revealed this week that the third season will premiere on June 25.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 23,170,984

Description: “In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the “help” of her old-school mom.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “Capable of innovation within the format while also still remaining genuinely funny.” – Liz Shannon Miller, Indiewire

Season 3 premiered on Netflix February 8.

6. “Marvel’s The Punisher” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 23,502,552

Description: “A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 52%

What critics said: “Bernthal’s gravelly voice and thoughtful delivery continue to help uplift even the most melodramatic Frank lines” – Samantha Nelson, The Verge

Season 2 premiered on Netflix January 18.

5. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Average demand expressions: 24,437,347

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said: “It’s an impressive start to the season, and one that promises plenty of intrigue and adventure moving forward.” – Kevin Yeoman, ScreenRant

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

4. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 25,245,509

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “While the “brave hero who loses everything and believes he has to put himself on an island to win” trope is infuriatingly overplayed, it seems to work for season three.” – Amelia Emberwing, Birth.Movies.Death.

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was canceled last year.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 26,406,892

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “Titans is worth checking out because it’s trying in earnest to be something you don’t quite expect and, in a world that’s being increasingly dominated by cookie cutter, live-action comic book adaptations, it stands out.” – Charles Pulliam-Moore, io9

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 27,083,426

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Stranger Things 2 feels like an old Demodog who’s incapable of learning new tricks.” – Judy Berman, Pitchfork

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.

1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 27,864,791

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “[It] feels almost hollow, a somewhat soulless recreation of aspects of the first season that places emphasis on a visceral shock value rather than anything else” – Alex Moreland, Yahoo

Season 2 premiered on Hulu last April. Season 3 drops June 25.