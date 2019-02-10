The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 3 source Hulu

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees the return of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” to the list after a teaser for the third season aired during the Super Bowl.

Fans are anticipating the return of Hulu’s Emmy-winning drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” after a teaser for the third season aired during the Super Bowl last Sunday.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 24,661,092

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 91%

What critics said: “All things considered, Young Justice: Outsiders is poised to be a compelling and wild ride more than worthy of becoming DC Universe’s second original series and first original animated series.” – Laura Hurley, Cinemablend

Season 3 premiered on DC Universe January 4.

6. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 26,171,149

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “More important than fidelity to the source material is the result. In that, Season 3 excels, with the six episodes provided for review representing the best of the series, and, arguably, of Netflix’s corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” – Kevin Melrose, CBR

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was canceled last year.

5. “Star Trek Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 26,234,033

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said: “Season 2 takes a carefully bold, gripping, and undeniably fun stab at it and in turn, is a much better show.” – Keisha Hatchett, TV Guide

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Average demand expressions: 26,524,323

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “The most compelling scenes in the new season are the ones that explore how exactly Gilead took over America, and that draw on contemporary events and figures with eerie relevance.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Season 2 premiered on Hulu last April. Season 3 is expected this year.

3. “Marvel’s The Punisher” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 26,672,768

Description: “A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 52%

What critics said: “Season two… was a frustrating watch: the pacing felt off, the addition of Giorgia Whigham as Amy didn’t quite click, and all in all the season had less drive than its predecessor.” – Chelsea Steiner, The Mary Sue

Season 2 premiered on Netflix January 18.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,428,585

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “The series embraces the strongest sequel tradition of the likes of Terminator 2 and the Empire Strikes Back and spices it up while also playing to its strengths.” – Dominic Patten, Deadline Hollywood Daily

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.

1. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 28,902,687

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “The series features plenty of f-bombs, grisly violence and a willingness to dispose of supporting characters as if they are yesterday’s newspaper. As uneven as it is, there’s enough here to make you want to see how crazy it all gets.” – Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.