The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

This week sees the addition of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” after its new season debuted.

“The Umbrella Academy” and “Stranger Things” continue to lead.

Audiences can’t get enough of “Queer Eye” after Netflix debuted the third season on March 15. But “The Umbrella Academy” continues to dominate among viewers, and “Stranger Things” got a big boost from it third-season trailer, which dropped on Wednesday.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 21,526,961

Description: “Grab some tissues! An all-new ‘Fab Five’ serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 91%

What critics said: “It is kind and warm, and it is the most feelgood of feelgood TV, and it manages to entertain by crossing, for a time at least, boundaries of class, of race and of sexuality.” – Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

Season 3 premiered on Netflix March 15.

6. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 21,930,468

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “Not knowing the producers’ plan, I can’t say if the right length for The Handmaid’s Tale is two seasons or five or more. But sometimes the best testament to a story’s effectiveness is that it makes you hope for it to end.” – James Poniewozik, The New York Times

Season 3 premieres on Hulu June 25.

5. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 23,570,326

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “Doom Patrol is a worthy third entry into DC Universe’s library of originals, and it stands out as the most fun of the three so far.” – Laura Hurley, Cinemablend

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

4. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Average demand expressions: 27,022,119

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “A fun, nostalgic, energetic re-entry that makes up for that sometimes bloated bore of a first season.” – Verne Gay, Newsday

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 30,177,062

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Titans is not fun. It’s relentlessly adult so much so that it’s alienating, and so slow in developing the plot and bringing the characters together that it’s frustrating.” – Jessica Mason, The Mary Sue

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 30,251,553

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “This season promises big questions, big answers, and a big, big monster.” – Emily L. Stephens, AV Club

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 48,863,919

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 76%

What critics said: “The show manages to walk a tremendously tricky tightrope, balancing X-Men’s riff on superheroic misfits with a Haunting of Hill House-esque story about childhood trauma and multigenerational dysfunction.” – Scott Meslow, Vulture

Season 1 premiered on Netflix February 15.