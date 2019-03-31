The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “The OA” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees the addition of Netflix’s “The OA” after its new season debuted.

“Stranger Things” dominated after the premiere of the third season’s new trailer.

“Stranger Things” dominated with audiences this week after the trailer for its upcoming third season premiered last week. The second season of Netflix’s “The OA” also debuted last week, and is a hit with viewers.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 25,549,346

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “This adaptation from executive producers Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti is just as wonderful and weird as the comic.” – Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

6. “The OA” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 23,704,116

Description: “Seven years after vanishing from her home, a young woman returns with mysterious new abilities and recruits five strangers for a secret mission.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: “You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll cry from laughing or simply stare blankly at the screen as some of the weirdest s— you’ve ever seen unfolds.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

Season 2 premiered on Netflix March 22.

5. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS

Average demand expressions: 27,302,003

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “Fast-moving, exciting, building on what went before. But the thing that concerns me is that the writers seem very hung up on how their show relates to the rest of Star Trek.” – Lance Parkin, New Statesmen

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 29,525,864

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “If ever you needed proof that a book can’t be judged by its cover, there’s Titans over on DC Universe, which is actually quite good.” – Eric Joseph, We Got This Covered

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

3. “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,748,597

Description: “Grab some tissues! An all-new ‘Fab Five’ serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 91%

What critics said: “I never rolled my eyes during the first two seasons of Queer Eye, but there are moments this season that make my eyeballs itchy to do a little backflip.” – Jen Chaney, Vulture

Season 3 premiered on Netflix March 15.

2. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 42,419,832

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 76%

What critics said: “It’s a painstakingly weird world that will seem shiny and bingeable to many.” – Ariana Romero, Refinery 29

Season 1 premiered on Netflix February 15.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 61,832,436

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “The greatest moments have nothing to do with aliens trying to escape the Upside Down.” – Neal Justin, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.