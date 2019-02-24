The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Doom Patrol” source DC Universe

This week sees the addition of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and DC Universe’s “Doom Patrol.”

Two bizarre superhero shows premiered last week to stream, and both are heavily in demand for audiences: Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” and DC Universe’s “Doom Patrol.”

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Average demand expressions: 23,603,887

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said: “This is a promising start to the season, and I can only hope we get to see more of young, emo Spock as soon as possible.” – Ben Kuchera, Polygon

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

6. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 23,739,181

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “The show is absurdly watchable. Bananas, yes, but enjoyably bananas.” – Alex McLevy, AV Club

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

5. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 24,852,419

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “The new baddie’s arrival on the scene is perhaps one of the new season’s best achievements — not simply because of the character’s popularity in the comics, but due to the careful manner by which the writers and Bethel breathe life into him.” – Andrew Husband, Uproxx

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was canceled last year.

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 27,253,964

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Delivers an enjoyably bizarre genre mash-up of moody noir, psychological horror, and bloody-knuckle action.” – Nick Venable, CinemaBlend

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

3. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Average demand expressions: 27,676,846

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 90%

What critics said: “In a media landscape where shows can run as long or as short as they need to, having one that finally shapes its narrative to meet the underlying moral is as timely as the cautionary tale it’s telling.” – Ani Bundel, NBC

Season 2 premiered on Hulu last April. Season 3 drops June 25.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 28,774,025

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Season 2’s cliffhanger – if you want to call it that – is pretty weak, but I don’t think it’s about being left on the edge of your seat. It’s an emotional investment, and I am all-in on these characters.

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 30,777,350

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 73%

What critics said: “It’s never as cutting edge or plainly cool as it so desperately wants to be.” – Nick Allen, RogerEbert.com

Season 1 premiered on Netflix February 15.