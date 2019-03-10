The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Red Table Talk” source Facebook Watch

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees the addition of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.”

“Red Table Talk” broke a Facebook Watch viewing record last week when host Jada Pinkett Smith interviewed Jordyn Woods. 7.5 million Facebook users tuned in for at least 60 seconds in the episode’s first 24 hours to see Woods talk for the first time about rumors that she’d slept with Tristan Thompson.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 21,650,263

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 97%

What critics said: “It’s with the action sequences that Daredevil’s latest season truly outdoes itself.” – Amon Warmann, Empire

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was canceled last year.

6. “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Average demand expressions: 22,635,698

Description: “Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and mother Adrienne – three generations of women open their home for a series of candid conversations with family and friends.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): N/A

What critics said: “‘Red Table Talk’ features intimate and complex conversations that offer a glimpse into the lives of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.” – Bethonie Butler, Washington Post

The show premiered in May 2018.

5. “Star Trek Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Average demand expressions: 25,203,563

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 82%

What critics said: “It’s an impressive start to the season, and one that promises plenty of intrigue and adventure moving forward.” – Kevin Yeoman, ScreenRant

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 25,265,864

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “What the show encourages in lieu of analysis, however, is pure, accessible enjoyment that easily explains its popularity with those who lived through the ’80s and have no memory of it alike.” – Alison Herman, The Ringer

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 26,548,012

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “[Titans] shows glimmers of promise, as long as the producers can brush away some of more irksome Snyder-esque affectations, and focus on the compelling mystery and the characters it entangles.” – Kevin Melrose, CBR

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

2. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 27,336,877

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “Coupled with the synthesization of Bomer and Zuk’s performances – each with their own strengths and gravity – Doom Patrol breathes new life in a genre that in recent years has felt calcified.” – Angelica Jade Bastién, Vulture

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 48,400,115

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 76%

What critics said: “Although the plot wilfully meanders and much of the dialogue comes straight from the Big Book of Script Cliches, this is overall a blast.” – Suzi Feay, Financial Times

Season 1 premiered on Netflix February 15.