The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

DC Universe continues to stay strong with viewers and give Netflix a run for its money. Its original series “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” (which made a big jump since last week) remain consistent regulars among the most in-demand streaming shows week-to-week.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

This week also sees the addition of Netflix’s animated fantasy series, “The Dragon Prince,” which debuted its second season last month.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “The Dragon Prince” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 23,187,083

Description: “An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “Netflix’s The Dragon Prince Season 2 improves upon its already solid foundation, with a fascinating narrative and compelling mythology to uncover.” – David Griffin, IGN

Season 2 premiered on Netflix February 15.

6. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

Average demand expressions: 24,163,876

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said: “I know full well that a lot of people out there aren’t going to miss the original incarnation of Discovery. But at the same time, I’m sure that turning it into the Trek version of Guardians of the Galaxy isn’t the solution.” – Matt Zoller Seitz, Vulture

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

5. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 24,368,134

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 97%

What critics said: “Perhaps more than any show in the whole Marvel-Netflix Globular Cluster, Daredevil makes me question everything I like and everything I dislike about the Heroes for Hire and their simultaneously intriguing and mind-numbing transits through space-time.” – Amy Glynn, Paste Magazine

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was canceled last year.

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 27,637,564

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “[Stranger Things] can let you know that you’re not alone, that you’re not a freak, or a monster. And that’s sometimes half the battle.” – Anna Leszkiewicz, Wall Street Journal

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 28,032,884

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 80%

What critics said: “Titans quickly establishes itself as a unique, sometimes harrowing, and surprisingly engaging prospect. It’s one that doesn’t fall into the slow pacing and overwrought narratives of some “serious” comics adaptations.” – Rosie Knight, Nerdist

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

2. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 30,331,621

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “This offbeat superhero tale is a refreshingly twisted tale accentuated by the unlikely casting of Fraser and Dalton.” – Lorraine Ali, Los Angeles Times

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 46,833,424

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 74%

What critics said: “It has flaws and excesses, but the series…nonetheless lands in the sweet spot between comedy and drama, and between a plot-and-action-driven narrative and character exploration.” – Matthew Gilbert, Boston Globe

Season 1 premiered on Netflix February 15.