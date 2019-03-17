The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “On My Block” season 2 source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week sees the addition of Netflix’s “On My Block” ahead of its new season.

“The Umbrella Academy” continues to dominate.

The second season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed series “On My Block” premieres this month, and audiences are already anticipating it.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source The Handmaid’s Tale

Average demand expressions: 21,483,652

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “It was mostly an excruciating slog, opening with too many gratuitous scenes of violence against women and culminating in an absurd finale.” – Judy Berman, Time

Season 3 premieres on Hulu June 25.

6. “On My Block” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 22,327,361

Description: “In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “It’s a combination that at first doesn’t really seem to click, but by the end of the season, On My Block does feel like a world unto itself, a universe with its own rules and logic.” – Liz Shannon Miller, Indiewire

Season 2 premieres March 29.

5. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 24,449,850

Description: “DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele (BRENDAN FRASER), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (MATT BOMER), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (APRIL BOWLBY) and Crazy Jane (DIANE GUERRERO), led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (TIMOTHY DALTON). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found their purpose through The Chief, coming together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence. Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg (JOIVAN WADE), who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “Doom Patrol is, in fact, utterly immature and that’s its proud brand. I don’t know if I’d permanently watch a show built on that foundation in which I don’t care about the stakes. Here, it’s at least an interesting start.” – Dan Fienberg, Hollywood Reporter

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe February 15.

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,700,314

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “It was darker, its world expanded, and – most importantly – we got to find out about Steve Harrington’s hair care regime.” – Lanre Bakare, Guardian

Season 3 drops July 4 on Netflix.

3. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source Jan Thijs/ CBS Interactive

Average demand expressions: 25,528,286

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 82%

What critics said: “For what feels like the first time this season, Discovery isn’t suffering from a case of ‘white male protagonism’ when it comes to Spock, Michael, and their relationship to one another.” – Kayti Burt, Den of Geek

Season 2 premiered on CBS All Access January 17.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 27,102,427

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “Titans is an underwhelming, but salvageable, launch for the DC Universe’s first original series.” – Rohan Patel, ComicBookMovie.com

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

1. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 52,254,894

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 76%

What critics said: “The Umbrella Academy is worth the enrollment. As creator Way once sang, welcome to the black parade.” – Adam Graham, Detroit News

Season 1 premiered on Netflix February 15.