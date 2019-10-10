The 10 most popular songs on YouTube this week in the US

Every week, YouTube shares its music chart toppers, including top US songs, new entry artists, trending songs, and global hits.

This week, the US top 10 list features a couple of new entries as well as several rap superstars like Lil Nas X and DaBaby.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lil Nas X remains hard to beat on YouTube’s top songs chart, claiming the No. 1 and No. 2 spots yet again with “Panini” and “Old Town Road.”

New artists are also making a name for themselves by finding success on YouTube, like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who entered the top 100 for the first time at No. 4.

DaBaby made his debut on YouTube’s top 10 song list last week with “Intro,” and just one week later landed nine spots in the top 100. “Intro” continues to climb in the charts, but has yet to beat out “Panini,” which has been No. 1 for four weeks.

YouTube calculates its top songs chart by combining views on all official versions of a song. This includes the official music video, user-made videos with the official song, and lyric videos, although paid advertising views are no longer counted.

YouTube had over 2 billion monthly active users as of earlier this year.

Here are the 10 most popular songs on YouTube’s US top songs chart this week:

10. “Chicken Noodle Soup” by J-Hope featuring Becky G

Views: 6.26 million

Weeks on chart: 1

Debuting in the US at No. 10, J-Hope’s collaboration with Becky G also landed the No. 2 spot on YouTube’s global top chart. The song’s official music video earned over 22 million views within its first 24 hours online.

“Chicken Noodle Soup” also did well on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first time a member of the Korean boy band BTS landed a spot on that chart solo, Billboard’s Jeff Benjamin reported.

9. “Adicto” by Anuel AA, Ozuna, and Tainy

caption Tainy source John Lamparski/Getty Images

Views: 6.36 million

Weeks on chart: 6

Last week: No. 8

Puerto Rican producer Tainy, who has previously collaborated with YouTube chart-topper Bad Bunny for “Callaita,” teamed up with Anuel AA and Ozuna to create “Adicto,” the third single released from his debut album.

8. “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

caption Shawn Mendes source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Views: 6.94 million

Weeks on chart: 15

Last week: No. 7

This hit from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello has also been No. 1 on YouTube’s global top songs chart for two weeks.

In addition to its YouTube success, “Senorita” made Mendes the solo male artist with the most No. 1 songs in the history of the Billboard adult pop songs chart, Gary Trust reported for Billboard.

7. “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

Views: 7.68 million

Weeks on chart: 22

Last week: No. 5

“Truth Hurts” first dropped in 2017, but Netflix rom-com “Someone Great” helped push the song to the top of the charts this spring.

It’s now so popular that YouTube channel LiteralMSPaint, which is known for using Microsoft Paint to illustrate ultra-literal interpretations of songs, made a video for the song after going six years without uploading anything new.

6. “Ransom” by Lil Tecca

caption Lil Tecca source Arik McArthur/Getty Images

Views: 7.81 million

Weeks on chart: 18

Last week: No. 4

Lil Tecca recorded “Ransom” last year when he was just 16 years old, but the song was an instant hit. Now 17 and still sporting his trademark braces, he recently released “Glo Up,” in which he raps about his rise to stardom.

He’s not the only teen on YouTube’s top 10 this week.

5. “Intro” by DaBaby

caption DaBaby source Monica Almedia/Reuters

Views: 8.81 million

Weeks on chart: 2

Last week: No. 6

DaBaby’s “Intro” from the album “Kirk,” his second in a year, made its first appearance on the YouTube chart last week at No. 6. The “Intro” video debuted at number one in the US and 34 worldwide.

4. “House Arrest Tingz” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again

caption YoungBoy Never Broke Again source Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Views: 9.8 million

Weeks on chart: 1

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also known as NBA YoungBoy, made his YouTube chart debut high up at No. 4 this week with “House Arrest Tingz.”

The 19-year-old rapper faces legal issues in several states, according to Billboard’s Michael Saponara, but managed to drop the “House Arrest Tingz” video while actually being on house arrest in September.

3. “No Guidance” by Chris Brown featuring Drake

caption Drake source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Views: 9.81 million

Weeks on chart: 17

Last week: No. 3

The Atlantic’s Hannah Giorgis called Drake’s musical partnership with Brown “troubling,” noting that the two men reportedly feuded in 2012 over Rihanna, who Brown once assaulted.

2. “Old Town Road” By Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Views: 10.5 million

Weeks on chart: 31

Last week: No. 2

“Old Town Road” spent 24 weeks at the top of YouTube’s US chart, only to be replaced with yet another hit by Lil Nas X several weeks ago. His collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus is also No. 6 on the global top songs chart this week.

1. “Panini” by Lil Nas X

caption Lil Nas X source Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed

Views: 11.5 million

Weeks on chart: 15

Last week: No. 1

“Panini” is the song that finally knocked “Old Town Road” out of the No. 1 spot on YouTube in the US. Now in its fourth week at No. 1, “Panini” helped push Lil Nas X to the No. 10 spot on YouTube’s top US artists chart, too. It’s holding its own globally at No. 16.