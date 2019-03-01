The top 8 Spanish-language Netflix original TV shows, from ‘Narcos’ to ‘Elite’

caption “Narcos: Mexico” source Netflix

Spanish-language shows are among the most popular Netflix originals from outside of the US.

They include “Narcos,” “Money Heist,” and “Ingobernable.”

In the ranking of most popular foreign-language Netflix original TV shows, Spanish-language series dominate.

Television-tracking app TV Time provided Business Insider a list of the 20 most popular Netflix original shows from outside of the US. The list is based on the number of episodes TV Time’s 12 million users marked that they watched since 2011.

Eight of the 20 shows were Spanish-language originals, the most of any language on the list. They include “Narcos” and its follow-up, “Narcos: Mexico;” “Money Heist;” and “”Ingobernable,” starring one of Mexico’s biggest stars, Kate del Castillo.

Netflix has focused heavily on international content in recent years as it seeks to grow its global subscriber numbers. It’s particularly found success in the UK by acquiring streaming rights to British shows like the Golden-Globe winning “Bodyguard” and “The Last Kingdom.”

Netflix will also strengthen its presence in Asia, and announced 17 new Asian originals last year.

Below are the eight most popular Netflix Spanish original TV shows:

8. “Always a Witch (Siempre Bruja)”

source Netflix

Description: “A young 17th-century witch time travels to the future to save the man she loves, but first must adjust to present-day Cartagena and defeat a dark rival.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%

What critics said: “It has gifted us with perhaps the most sensational black witch to appear onscreen.” – Nadra Nittle, Vox

7. “Ingobernable”

source Netflix

Description: “The first lady of Mexico is a woman of conviction and ideals. But when she loses faith in her husband, she’ll need her strength to uncover the truth.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “The fictional United States presidencies of shows like ‘Scandal’ and ‘Designated Survivor’ are nothing if not eventful. ‘Ingobernable,’ a new Spanish-language Netflix drama, would like the world to know that a fictional Mexican presidency can be pretty lively, too.” – Neil Genzlinger, The New York Times

6. “Club de Cuervos”

source Netflix

Description: “A brother and sister battle high expectations and each other after inheriting a soccer team.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “For a series whose opening moments include both a hookers-and-blow extravaganza and a scene in which one main character coldcocks the other, Club de Cuervos ought to be more fun than it is.” – Tim Grierson, The Wrap

5. “Narcos: Mexico”

source Netflix

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “This season is a wonderful showcase for two talented Latinx actors who’ve long deserved a high-profile TV project. ‘Narcos: Mexico’ is all that and more, a poignant lesson on the bloody history behind our modern war on drugs.” – Eric Deggans, NPR

4. “Cable Girls”

source Netflix

Description: “In 1920s Madrid, four women at the National Telephone Company ring in revolution as they manage romance, friendship, and the modern workplace.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “Sometimes you just want to zone out and watch something that’s soapy, a little ridiculous, and a lot of fun. If that’s what you’re in the mood for, Netflix’s latest international original needs to be your next binge.” – Kayla Cobb, Decider

3. “Elite”

source Netflix

Description: “When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “This tantalizing and whipsmart entry to the teen show pantheon proves itself worthy of the spotlight.” – Caroline Framke, Variety

2. “Money Heist”

source Netflix

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: ” Take an hour of your TV-watching life to immerse yourself in one of the best crime dramas of recent times, and learn to accept the subtitles. You could just discover your new favourite show, and once that happens you won’t stop watching until the bitter, thrilling, emotional end.” – Andy Hartup, Games Radar

1. “Narcos”

source Netflix

Description: “Pablo has escaped extradition via the back door of his five-star prison. The hunt is on. This time there will be no negotiations. Just blood.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “It is one of the great examples of shows that have improved thanks to the opportunity to grow and evolve, and Season 3 continues that journey with an investment in human storytelling.” – Liz Shannon Miller, Indiewire