The top 25 states to live out the American Dream, ranked

By
Hillary Hoffower, Business Insider US
-
Utah is one of the best places to live the American Dream.

caption
Utah is one of the best places to live the American Dream.
source
f11photo/Shutterstock

  • The American Dream is more achievable in some states than others.
  • SmartAsset recently released a report on the best states to live for the middle class, defined as households with an income between $35,000 and $100,000.
  • Western and Midwestern states are the best places to live the American Dream, while northeastern states are the toughest.

With the cost of buying a home higher than it’s ever been, it may seem like the American Dream is endangered. But in some states, it’s closer within reach than it seems.

SmartAsset recently took a look at the best states for the middle class to live by examining seven metrics related to owning a home and retiring – two classic components of the American Dream. Specifically, they looked at SmartAsset and US Census Bureau data connected to income, homeownership, and taxes across all 50 states, plus Washington DC. This included the percentage of middle-class households in each state, which are defined as households with an income between $35,000 and $100,000.

SmartAsset then ranked each state in each metric and averaged each state’s ranking, giving double weight to the percentage of middle-class households.

Turns out, the best states for Americans to live out the American Dream are located in the west, closely followed by states in the Midwest. The northeast is the toughest area for the American Dream to become a reality.

“With high tax burdens, low homeownership rates, and unaffordable housing, it is not too surprising that states in the Northeast tumble down the ranks,” states the report. Only two states in the northeast – New Hampshire and Maine – made the top 25.

Below, see the top 25 states for the middle class to live the American Dream.

25. Colorado

source
Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.7%

Income tax rate: 19.9%

Median home value: $314,200

24. South Carolina

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.7%

Income tax rate: 18.7%

Median home value: $153,900

23. Ohio

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 45.2%

Income tax rate: 18.6%

Median home value: $140,100

22. Maine

source
Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 45.4%

Income tax rate: 17.8%

Median home value: $184,700

21. Oklahoma

source
Gau Meo/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.8%

Income tax rate: 18.3%

Median home value: $132,200

20. Texas

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 43.2%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $161,500

19. New Hampshire

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.7%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $251,100

18. Washington

source
Thye-Wee Gn/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 44%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $306,400

17. Missouri

source
STLJB/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.1%

Income tax rate: 18.6%

Median home value: $151,400

16. Florida

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 45%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $197,700

15. Wisconsin

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 47%

Income tax rate: 19.4%

Median home value: $173,200

14. Indiana

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 47.3%

Income tax rate: 19.7%

Median home value: $134,800

13. Montana

source
Jeremy Janus Photography/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.4%

Income tax rate: 19%

Median home value: $217,200

12. Kansas

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.3%

Income tax rate: 18%

Median home value: $144,900

10. Minnesota (TIE)

source
Nick Lundgren/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.8%

Income tax rate: 18.6%

Median home value: $211,800

10. Iowa (TIE)

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 47.4%

Income tax rate: 20.2%

Median home value: $142,300

9. Nevada

source
shutterstock/GagliardiImages

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.4%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $239,500

8. Nebraska

source
Esme/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.3%

Income tax rate: 18%

Median home value: $239,500

6. Tennessee (TIE)

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 44.9%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $157,700

6. Arizona (TIE)

source
Badger13/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 45.5%

Income tax rate: 17.3%

Median home value: $205,900

4. North Dakota (TIE)

source
David Harmantas/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 45.7%

Income tax rate: 16%

Median home value: $184,100

4. Idaho (TIE)

source
WHITE.studio/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 48%

Income tax rate: 19%

Median home value: $189,400

3. South Dakota

source
Hank Shiffman/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 49.1%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $160,700

2. Wyoming

source
Jerry Sanchez/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 46.2%

Income tax rate: 15.3%

Median home value: $209,500

1. Utah

source
Checubus/Shutterstock

Percentage of middle-class households: 49.1%

Income tax rate: 19.7%

Median home value: $250,300