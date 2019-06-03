5 of the top-rated stock pickers on Wall Street told us the secrets to their success — and their next big ideas

source Yale School of Management/YouTube; MFS; JPMorgan; Brown Advisory; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

We recently interviewed five fund managers who received perfect ratings from Lipper for total return, consistent return, capital preservation, expense, and tax efficiency.

They discussed their strategies, best stock picks of the moment, and advice for other investors looking to replicate their success.

Stock-market investors are as diverse as the companies they buy shares in.

But at the end of the day, they’re after very similar goals: a higher return on their invested money, and at worst, being able to count no losses when they exit the market. Increasingly these days, investors of all stripes also want free or very cheap transaction costs.

Business Insider recently interviewed five equity-fund managers who have proven that they can meet these goals for other investors. They were selected using Lipper’s ratings that assessed their track records for total return, consistent return, capital preservation, expense, and tax efficiency. All the fund managers we featured received perfect 5/5 scores on each of these benchmarks.

They include Clare Hart, lead fund manager of the JPMorgan Equity Income Fund, which is also the largest US equity fund run by a woman. We also spoke to Andrea Frazzini, a portfolio manager of the AQR Large Cap Defensive Style Fund, who holds a doctorate in Economics and has taught finance at New York University and the University of Chicago’s business schools.

These investors shared their stock-selection processes, the companies that have been instrumental to their outperformance, and their advice for other people trying to be successful in the market.