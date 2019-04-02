These are the 10 hottest destinations billionaires are flying to via private jet this summer

caption The wealthy are taking their private jets everywhere from Nice to New York this summer. source EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/Getty Images

The ultra-rich are known for having a jet-set lifestyle.

We teamed up with the private-jet service XOJET to find the hottest spots billionaires based in America are flying to this summer.

On the list are coastal US cities, Caribbean islands, and one European getaway.

The wealthy are all about the jet-set life, especially when heading off to their summer vacations.

But just where are they jetting off to this summer?

Business Insider teamed up with XOJET, the leading on-demand private-aviation-services platform in North America, to find out the top private-jet destinations this summer for the ultra-rich who live in America. The list was determined from bookings so far, the team’s predictions based on previous years, and what aviation advisers have been hearing from clients.

Turns out, they’re mainly heading to coastal US cities. Elsewhere, the Caribbean is proving to be a hot spot, as is Nice, France. The latter is a luxury getaway along the French Riviera in its own right – and it’s the closest airport to glamorous Monaco.

Keep reading to find out the hottest summer spots for wealthy jet-setters in 2019.

10. Nassau, Bahamas

source alarico/Shutterstock

The Bahamas are the No. 1 Caribbean destination for wealthy travelers, Business Insider previously reported. Nassau is both the capital and the largest city in the Bahamas.

9. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands are one of the most popular travel destinations in the Caribbean among the wealthiest 1% and 5% of travelers, Bloomberg said, citing a report by Resonance Consultancy.

8. Hamilton, Bermuda

source Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock

Hamilton, near the US’s East Coast, has a large number of billionaire residents and no income tax, making the destination popular among the ultra-rich looking to buy additional real estate for a summer escape, James Henderson, the president of commercial operations at XOJET, told Business Insider.

7. San Jose, California

source Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

San Jose is popular with the “car-loving superrich” in late August, thanks to its proximity to Pebble Beach for the Concours d’Elegance auto show and auctions, Henderson said.

6. Nantucket, Massachusetts

source Charles Curtis/Shutterstock

Nantucket is a top summer destination among the wealthy.

“The elite New England retreat draws wealthy travelers to enjoy its swanky retail, popular restaurants, and pristine, windblown beaches,” Henderson said.

5. Aspen, Colorado

source Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

“A skiing mecca during the winter months, the tony mountain resort town heats up again in June for the Aspen Food & Wine Classic as well the Aspen Ideas Festival, attracting dignitaries from around the world,” Henderson said.

4. Toronto, Ontario

source Shutterstock

“With the spike in the luxury real-estate market, it’s no wonder ultra-high-net-worth individuals are flocking to Toronto to check in on their additional real estate and relax during the summer months,” Henderson said.

3. Nice, France

The French Riviera appeals to the ultra-rich with its fine dining and elaborate hotel accommodations, according to Henderson.

2. Oakland, California

source Sundry Photography/Shutterstock

“Tech moguls fly into the Bay Area for corporate engagements, while wine connoisseurs flock to nearby Napa, as August harvest time is popular for those who enjoy the full wine-making experience,” Henderson said.

1. New York City

Ultra-high-net-worth people are flying into Teterboro, just outside the city, during the summer months as they follow the circuit to the ever-popular Hamptons, according to Henderson.

The business elite also makes use of the quick access to Manhattan for corporate meetings, he said.