From Elon Musk to Satya Nadella: Here are the 29 top tech CEOs of 2018, according to employees

For tech, 2018 was a year full of scandal.

From Facebook’s dealings with Cambridge Analytica, to Elon Musk smoking weed on-air, the tech industry had its share of controversy in 2018.

When tech executives weren’t being questioned on Capitol Hill, however, some were being praised by employees for their leadership and the companies they’ve helped create.

This week, Comparably – a website that rates companies across a number of different areas – released its 2018 list of Best CEOs. Of the 50 chief execs on that list, 29 were from tech companies.

Here are the 29 best large tech company CEOs of the year:

29. Bill McDermott, SAP

source Getty

Headquarters: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Year they became CEO: 2002

What their company does: Enterprise software for business operations and customer management

28. Scott Wagner, GoDaddy

source Comparably

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

Year they became CEO: 2018

What their company does: Internet domain registry and website hosting

27. Daniel Schulman, PayPal

source Getty

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Year they became CEO: 2014

What their company does: Online payments

26. Michael Sullivan, Acquia

source Acquia

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Year they became CEO: 2017

What their company does: Open source content management system for websites

25. Colin Doherty, Fuze

source Comparably

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Year they became CEO: 2017

What their company does: Cloud-based communication systems

24. Susan Wojcicki, YouTube

source Getty

Headquarters: San Bruno, California

Year they became CEO: 2014

What their company does: Video-sharing platform

23. Steven Berglund, Trimble

source Trimble

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Year they became CEO: 1999

What their company does: Maker of global navigation satellite systems receivers, laser rangefinders, unmanned aerial vehicles, and more

22. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Year they became CEO: 2004

What their company does: The world’s largest social network

21. Reed Hastings, Netflix

source Getty

Headquarters: Los Gatos, California

Year they became CEO: 1997

What their company does: Online platform for watching movies, shows, and more

20. Amy Zupon, Vertafore

source Vertafore

Headquarters: Denver, Colorado

Year they became CEO: 2016

What their company does: Insurance software

19. Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber

source Getty

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year they became CEO: 2017

What their company does: Ride-sharing services, food delivery, and more

18. Michael Dell, Dell

source Oracle PR/Flickr

Headquarters: Round Rock, Texas

Year they became CEO: 1984

What their company does: Computer maker and more

17. Ryan Smith, Qualtrics

source Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Headquarters: Provo, Utah

Year they became CEO: 2002

What their company does: Online market research software acquired by SAP in November 2018

16. Bryce Maddock, TaskUs

source Comparably

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Year they became CEO: 2008

What their company does: Outsourced customer support

15. Michael Morhaime, Blizzard Entertainment

source Mark Davis / Getty Images

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Year they became CEO: 2007*

What their company does: Video game creators, including World of Warcraft

*In October, Morhaime stepped down as Blizzard CEO.

14. Elon Musk, SpaceX/Tesla

source Getty

Headquarters: Hawthorne, California

Year they became CEO: 2002/2003

What their company does: Space transportation/electric car and energy storage

13. John Van Siclen, Dynatrace

source Comparably

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

Year they became CEO: 2008

What their company does: Application performance management for programs running in the cloud and on-premise

12. Doug Mack, Fanatics

source Getty

Headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida

Year they became CEO: 2014

What their company does: Online sporting goods retailer

11. Carlos Rodriquez, ADP

source Comparably

Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey

Year they became CEO: 2011

What their company does: Payroll solutions provider

10. Tim Cook, Apple

source Getty

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Year they became CEO: 2011

What their company does: Computer hardware, software, and more

9. Lynn Jurich, Sunrun

source Sunrun

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year they became CEO: 2007

What their company does: Residential solar energy provider

8. John Legere, T-Mobile

source Comparably

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Year they became CEO: 2012

What their company does: Wireless communications provider

7. Marc Benioff, Salesforce

source Getty

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year they became CEO: 1999

What their company does: Customer-relationship management software

6. Alex Shootman, Workfront

source YouTube/Workforce

Headquarters: Lehi, Utah

Year they became CEO: 2016

What their company does: Project management software

5. Jeff Bezos, Amazon

source Getty

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Year they became CEO: 1994

What their company does: Ecommerce, cloud computing, consumer electronics, and more

4. Brian Halligan, Hubspot

source Getty

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Year they became CEO: 2006

What their company does: Sales and marketing software

3. Brad Smith, Intuit

source Getty

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Year they became CEO: 2008*

What their company does: Accounting software that offers tax preparation and payroll services

*Smith announced in April that he will step down as Intuit CEO at the end of 2018.

2. Sundar Pichai, Google

source Getty

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Year they became CEO: 2015

What their company does: The world’s most popular search engine, which also creates cloud computing, hardware, and software products, and more

1. Satya Nadella, Microsoft

source Getty

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Year they became CEO: 2014

What their company does: Develops, licenses, and sells computer software and devices