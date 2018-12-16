From Elon Musk to Satya Nadella: Here are the 29 top tech CEOs of 2018, according to employees

- This week, Comparably – a website that rates companies across a number of different areas – released its list of Best CEOs of 2018.
For tech, 2018 was a year full of scandal.
From Facebook’s dealings with Cambridge Analytica, to Elon Musk smoking weed on-air, the tech industry had its share of controversy in 2018.
When tech executives weren’t being questioned on Capitol Hill, however, some were being praised by employees for their leadership and the companies they’ve helped create.
This week, Comparably – a website that rates companies across a number of different areas – released its 2018 list of Best CEOs. Of the 50 chief execs on that list, 29 were from tech companies.
Here are the 29 best large tech company CEOs of the year:
29. Bill McDermott, SAP
Headquarters: Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
Year they became CEO: 2002
What their company does: Enterprise software for business operations and customer management
28. Scott Wagner, GoDaddy
Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona
Year they became CEO: 2018
What their company does: Internet domain registry and website hosting
27. Daniel Schulman, PayPal
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Year they became CEO: 2014
What their company does: Online payments
26. Michael Sullivan, Acquia
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Year they became CEO: 2017
What their company does: Open source content management system for websites
25. Colin Doherty, Fuze
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Year they became CEO: 2017
What their company does: Cloud-based communication systems
24. Susan Wojcicki, YouTube
Headquarters: San Bruno, California
Year they became CEO: 2014
What their company does: Video-sharing platform
23. Steven Berglund, Trimble
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Year they became CEO: 1999
What their company does: Maker of global navigation satellite systems receivers, laser rangefinders, unmanned aerial vehicles, and more
22. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Year they became CEO: 2004
What their company does: The world’s largest social network
21. Reed Hastings, Netflix
Headquarters: Los Gatos, California
Year they became CEO: 1997
What their company does: Online platform for watching movies, shows, and more
20. Amy Zupon, Vertafore
Headquarters: Denver, Colorado
Year they became CEO: 2016
What their company does: Insurance software
19. Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year they became CEO: 2017
What their company does: Ride-sharing services, food delivery, and more
18. Michael Dell, Dell
Headquarters: Round Rock, Texas
Year they became CEO: 1984
What their company does: Computer maker and more
17. Ryan Smith, Qualtrics
Headquarters: Provo, Utah
Year they became CEO: 2002
What their company does: Online market research software acquired by SAP in November 2018
16. Bryce Maddock, TaskUs
Headquarters: Santa Monica, California
Year they became CEO: 2008
What their company does: Outsourced customer support
15. Michael Morhaime, Blizzard Entertainment
Headquarters: Santa Monica, California
Year they became CEO: 2007*
What their company does: Video game creators, including World of Warcraft
*In October, Morhaime stepped down as Blizzard CEO.
14. Elon Musk, SpaceX/Tesla
Headquarters: Hawthorne, California
Year they became CEO: 2002/2003
What their company does: Space transportation/electric car and energy storage
13. John Van Siclen, Dynatrace
Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts
Year they became CEO: 2008
What their company does: Application performance management for programs running in the cloud and on-premise
12. Doug Mack, Fanatics
Headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida
Year they became CEO: 2014
What their company does: Online sporting goods retailer
11. Carlos Rodriquez, ADP
Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey
Year they became CEO: 2011
What their company does: Payroll solutions provider
10. Tim Cook, Apple
Headquarters: Cupertino, California
Year they became CEO: 2011
What their company does: Computer hardware, software, and more
9. Lynn Jurich, Sunrun
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year they became CEO: 2007
What their company does: Residential solar energy provider
8. John Legere, T-Mobile
Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington
Year they became CEO: 2012
What their company does: Wireless communications provider
7. Marc Benioff, Salesforce
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year they became CEO: 1999
What their company does: Customer-relationship management software
6. Alex Shootman, Workfront
Headquarters: Lehi, Utah
Year they became CEO: 2016
What their company does: Project management software
5. Jeff Bezos, Amazon
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Year they became CEO: 1994
What their company does: Ecommerce, cloud computing, consumer electronics, and more
4. Brian Halligan, Hubspot
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Year they became CEO: 2006
What their company does: Sales and marketing software
3. Brad Smith, Intuit
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Year they became CEO: 2008*
What their company does: Accounting software that offers tax preparation and payroll services
*Smith announced in April that he will step down as Intuit CEO at the end of 2018.
2. Sundar Pichai, Google
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Year they became CEO: 2015
What their company does: The world’s most popular search engine, which also creates cloud computing, hardware, and software products, and more
1. Satya Nadella, Microsoft
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
Year they became CEO: 2014
What their company does: Develops, licenses, and sells computer software and devices