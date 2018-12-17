25 tech products that raised over $1 million on Kickstarter — and where to buy them

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you want an idea of what types of innovative products are going to burst into the mainstream – and want to give some financial support to make them a reality – Kickstarter’s tech section is a great place to look. When it comes to tech, backers especially gravitate toward smartwatches, smart home and kitchen devices, and headphones.

While backing a Kickstarter project has potentially large payoffs, it’s not without risk. Some projects are never fully produced or released, and others shut down after a few years, leaving backers with unexplained holes in their wallets or products with useless, outdated software.

Pono Music, Neil Young’s studio quality MP3 player, is one of the top-funded projects in Kickstarter history, with more than $6 million pledged by 18,220 backers, but it was discontinued in 2017. Meanwhile, smartwatch startup Pebble racked up more than $43 million in funding for three of its projects before it filed for insolvency at the end of 2016. Its assets were ultimately acquired by Fitbit.

We’ve left such products out in this round-up to spare you that frustration. Each of these 25 tech projects will go down in Kickstarter history for raising more than $1 million, and they’re actually worth your money.

Blink — $1.069 million pledged by 6,879 backers

Before Blink became an Amazon company, it was a Kickstarter project. Its home security systems are affordable and easy to set up.

Steadicam Volt — $1.112 million pledged by 6,203 backers

Steadicam, which makes the camera stabilizers used in Hollywood movies, brings its professional technology to consumers with its a handheld stabilizer for smart phones and action cameras.

Meater — $1.251 million pledged by 9,737 backers

The first wireless meat thermometer helps you cook the perfect steak and chicken every time.

LIFX — $1.314 million pledged by 9,236 backers

These Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant-compatible smart bulbs boast 16 million color options and an LED lifespan of 22 years.

BedJet — $1.363 million pledged by 4,023 backers

The BedJet works on any size bed to deliver ventilated cooling to hot sleepers. The V2 model includes an essential oil diffuser kit to make falling asleep even more relaxing.

360cam — $1.419 million pledged by 3,916 backers

The 360cam is small and lightweight ultra HD camera that uses three 185º fish-eye lenses to capture 360º photos and video.

Elevation Dock — $1.465 million pledged by 12,521 backers

You can undock your phone with just one hand from this minimalist dock. It locks to surfaces via micro air suction and perfectly fits your iPhone.

Glyph — $1.509 million pledged by 3,331 backers

Glyph is a personal theater headset that projects images directly onto our retina. It uses an HDMI input, so you can stream or game through any compatible device.

NEEO — $1.558 million pledged by 6,081 backers

NEEO is a smart home system comprised of a “brain” and a remote. It connects all your smart home devices and entertainment systems into one central hub.

FOREO UFO — $1.572 million pledged by 9,474 backers

From the same maker of the popular facial cleansing brush, the UFO uses heating, cooling, and T-sonic pulsations to deliver a 90-second mask treatment.

Prynt — $1.576 million pledged by $9,023 backers

Prynt is a case that turns your phone into an instant photo printer, no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection needed.

Note: Currently only available from third-party sellers

Cubetto — $1.596 million pledged by 6,553 backers

Primo Toys Cubetto Playset Coding Toy, $224, available at Amazon This coding toy for kids ages three and up introduces young minds to the world of coding by combining Montessori learning principles with computer programming concepts.

PowerUp Dart — $1.678 million pledged by 24,066 backers

The Dart is a small attachment you can place on your paper airplanes to make them do tricks. Fold any type of paper airplane, then control it through the app.

Vi — $1.688 million pledged by 7,257 backers

AI personal trainer Vi lives in your earphones and guides you through more effective workouts that are tailored to your body and preferences.

Nuraphone — $1.804 million pledged by 7,730 backers

These headphones employ a special technology that adapts to your hearing and creates a customized listening experience for each user.

Anova Sous Vide — $1.811 million pledged by 10,508 backers

Anova’s advanced precision cooker connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so you can keep tabs on your meal as it cooks, without standing around in the kitchen.

Rocketbook Everlast — $1.823 million pledged by 28,138 backers

With the Everlast notebook, you can hand-write your notes, then send them to a cloud service like Google Drive or Dropbox. The pages wipe clean with a damp cloth so you can use the notebook over and over again.

3Doodler — $2.344 million pledged by 26,457 backers

The world’s first 3D printing pen is easy to use – just plug it into a power socket and you can start creating 3D art, jewelry, and other creative projects.

Oculus Rift — $2.437 million pledged by 9,522 backers

The Facebook-owned VR company got its start on Kickstarter with the Rift, a virtual reality headset designed for a truly immersive gaming experience.

BioLite Firepit — $2.534 million pledged by 10,238 backers

The BioLite FirePit is a smokeless portable grill that’s safer and more efficient than a traditional fire. There’s even an app through which you can control the flames.

Purple Pillow — $2.641 million pledged by 17,733 backers

The Purple Pillow, made from a patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer, calls itself “a bed for your head,” and is always supportive and comfortable.

Liberty+ — $2.804 million pledged by 25,412 backers

Completely wireless earphones are often uncomfortable or unreliable, but the Liberty+ are an exception to the rule.

Ticwatch S & E — $3.2 million pledged by 19,251 backers

The Ticwatch S (sport) and E (express) series improves upon previous models with features optimized for an active lifestyle: built-in GPS, IP67 water and dust resistance, and compatibility with third-party fitness apps.

G-RO — $3.308 million pledged by 8,744 backers

G-RO makes luggage pieces that feature large GravityRoll wheels, a removable battery, and a luggage tracker subscription, so you can travel smarter.

Note: Currently unavailable, back in stock November 20

ZeTime — $5.334 million pledged by 26,828 backers

ZeTime is the first smartwatch that combines mechanical hands with a full-color touchscreen, bridging the old and new in an attractive timepiece.