The 6 toys that experts say are most likely to sell out this holiday season

caption L.O.L. Surprise! dolls continue to be a big hit. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Adobe Analytics released its 2019 holiday shopping forecast on Tuesday, an annual report that predicts shopping and gifting trends leading into the holiday season.

The report identified six toys that are expected to fly off shelves, including Owleez and Blume Dolls.

The holiday season is just around the corner, and experts are already identifying the toys that are expected to fly off the shelves.

Adobe Analytics released on Tuesday its 2019 holiday forecast, an annual report forecasting shopping and gifting trends leading into the frenzy of Black Friday. Among its many hypotheses, the computer software company is predicting that e-commerce giants like Amazon will experience significant growth over small retailers, while online shopping will hit all-time highs.

Adobe also included a “Holiday Toy Watch,” a list of “get ’em before they are gone” gifts expected to be especially hot commodities this season.

Check out the full list below.

Owleez

Owleez is an interactive toy pet that flies – or as Engaget described it, “a Tamagotchi on steroids.”

Blume Dolls

Blume Dolls quite literally bloom when you add water to them, emerging from plastic flower pots with quirky, vibrant hair styles and eccentric outfits.

Candy Locks

Candy Locks dolls have long, luscious hair that not only looks like cotton candy, but smells like it, too.

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Swag

source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

These trendy dolls are the hipper, younger sister of toys of yesteryear, like Bratz and Polly Pocket.

Fashion Dolls

A timeless classic, fashion dolls ranging from the iconic Barbie to Disney princesses will continue to be popular this year.

Kindi Kids

They’ve got massive eyes, brightly colored hair, and bobbling heads, and kids cannot get enough of them.