These were the top trending travel destinations of 2019, according to Google

caption “Trip to Alaska” made Google’s Year in Search. source Ethan Welty/Getty Images

Google released its 2019 Year in Search on Wednesday, including the destinations people typed after “Trip to …”

Many of the top trending locations were in the US – including Las Vegas, New York, and California – while others were further afield, such as the Maldives and Japan.

Did you dream of getting away in 2019?

You weren’t alone: On Wednesday, Google released a list of 10 travel destinations that people were most interested in this year – and they reveal just how far your fellow internet users hoped to venture.

From “Trip to California” to “Trip to Japan,” here were the top trending trip searches of 2019, according to Google.

10. Costa Rica

caption Costa Rica. source Malgorzata Drewniak/Shutterstock

“Trip to Costa Rica” was one of the top travel queries in 2019, according to Google’s Year in Search.

Its popularity will likely continue into the new year: Lonely Planet named Costa Rica as one of its must-see locations in 2020.

9. New York

caption Visitors look at the New York City skyline. source oneinchpunch/Shutterstock

“Trip to New York” also made the list. If you do make it to New York City, here’s what you should do – and what you should skip.

8. California

caption The Santa Monica Pier. source Shutterstock/Zhukova Valentyna

If you didn’t get to California this year, you always have next year; California was on Travel & Leisure’s list of 50 Best Places to Travel in 2020.

“Travelers are finally catching on to what locals have known long all along: the Central Coast of California offers quiet beauty, agricultural bounty, and some of the best wines in the state,” Tanvi Chheda wrote for Travel & Leisure.

7. New Orleans

caption New Orleans. source Shutterstock / GTS Productions

From creative cocktails and toe-tapping music to historical streets and sugar-covered beignets, New Orleans has plenty to offer. This is how to get the most out of a trip there.

6. Alaska

caption Aurora Borealis lights up the sky above Denali National Park in Alaska. source Lance King/Getty Images

“Trip to Alaska” also made Google’s trending list this year.

And it’s no wonder: America’s largest state is home to plenty of open spaces and untamed wilderness – and some of the best seafood you’ll ever have.

Despite what visitors might expect, temperatures can reach the 70s in the summer months, and no, polar bears and dog sleds are not a common sight.

5. Mexico

caption El Arco Cabo San Lucas. source Shutterstock/karamysh

“Trip to Mexico” also made the list – and it seems like people did book those trips. Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-most populous city, had a 158% year-over-year increase in bookings for 2020, according to Airbnb.

4. Las Vegas

caption Las Vegas Strip. source Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock

“Trip to Vegas” also made the top 10.

If you still haven’t booked a trip there, Las Vegas has just been named one of the best US cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

But before you make the journey, debunk your biggest misconceptions about the city, with help from somone who lives there.

3. Bora Bora

Bora Bora isn’t a cheap destination – thanks to limited flights and expensive hotel rooms.

2. Japan

caption Tokyo. source Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

Japan was named the best big city in the world by Condé Nast Traveler in 2019, so it’s no surprise it was the second most popular “Trip to” destination on Google.

1. Maldives

caption A resort in the Maldives. source Stockforlife/Shutterstock

“Trip to Maldives” garnered the most interest on Google in 2019.

The good news for those who searched Maldives getaway options – it was one of the most budget-friendly locations in 2019, according to Lonely Planet.