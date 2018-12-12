The top 10 trips Americans wanted to take in 2018, according to Google

caption Paris was the second top trending search for the “Trip to…” category. source Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

Google recently released its “Year in Search” for 2018, which highlights people, topics, events, and places that made up the year’s top searches.

We looked at the top 10 results for the search query, “Trip to…” to see which travel destinations interested people most throughout the year.

Paris, New Orleans, and Iceland were some of the top trending places on Google.

Google recently released its 2018 “Year in Search,” which highlights people, topics, events, and places that made up the top trending searches of the year.

We looked at the top 10 results for the search query “Trip to…” to see which travel destinations interested people most throughout the year. The results include a mix of cities and countries.

When people searched “Trip to…” in 2018, some of the top destinations they looked for were New Orleans, Iceland, and Bora Bora. For context, we also looked at how many tourists actually visited these locations, using numbers from 2017, as tourism data for 2018 isn’t yet available for all locations.

While these terms aren’t necessarily the “most searched,” they are trending queries that “had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2018 as compared to 2017,” a Google publicist told Business Insider.

Here are the top 10 destinations:

10. Spain

Number of tourists in 2017: 82 million

Source: The Local

9. New Orleans

Number of tourists in 2017: 17.74 million

Source: New Orleans City Business

8. New York

Number of tourists in 2017: 243.8 million (New York State), 62.8 million (New York City)

Sources: Empire State Development, NYC & Company

7. Bora Bora

Number of tourists in 2017: 107,360

Source: Tahiti Tourisme

6. Vegas

Number of tourists in 2017: 42.2 million

Source: US News & World Report

5. Ireland

Number of tourists in 2017: 10.6 million

Source: Irish Examiner

4. Bahamas

Number of tourists in 2017: 6.14 million

Source: The Nassau Guardian

3. Iceland

Number of tourists in 2017: 2.2 million

Source: Icelandic Tourist Board

2. Paris

Number of tourists in 2017: 40 million

Source: Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau

1. Italy

Number of tourists in 2017: 420 million

Source: The Local