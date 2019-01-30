The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in February

caption “One Day at a Time” source Netflix

Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” and TBS’ “American Dad!” return in February.

Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” returns with much anticipation in February, as does TBS’ animated “American Dad!,” from Seth MacFarlane, the creator of “Family Guy.”

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time, based on its 13 million global users.

Other shows audiences are looking forward to in February include FX’s “Better Things” and French crime drama, “Black Spot.”

Below are the five most anticipated TV shows returning in February:

5. “Black Spot” (Season 2) — France 2, February 11

source France 2

Description: “Villefranche. A small bordertown lost in the heart of a large forest which makes any phone call hazardous. A place like no other, increasingly deserted by its inhabitants while crime rate is twenty times higher than elsewhere in the area.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

4. “Better Things” (Season 3) — FX, February 28

source FX

Description: “Better Thingsis the story of Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expatriate with questionable faculties who lives across the street.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 96%

What critics said: “Dreamier and more wistful in style but with the same caustic sense of humor, the show takes more risks with structure and technique.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

3. “Suburra: Blood on Rome” (Season 2) — Netflix, February 2

source Netflix

Description: “In 2008, a fight over land in a seaside town near Rome spirals into a deadly battle between organized crime, corrupt politicians and the Vatican.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 100%

What critic said: “Its depiction of a modern-day Rome with all the evil that men do is a raw and compelling one, uncolored by sentiment and nostalgia. This could be Netflix’s next big foreign addiction.” – Hanh Nguyen, Indiewire

2. “One Day At A Time” (Season 3) — Netflix, February 8

source Adam Rose/Netflix

Description: “In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the “help” of her old-school mom.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “The cast is divine, the show feels contemporary and smart (its explorations of sexual and gender identity feel particularly profoundly needed), and Rita Moreno can still crack your heart right open.” – Linda Holmes, NPR

1. “American Dad!” (Season 16) — TBS, February 11

source Fox

Description: “Stan Smith leads the all-American family in this animated sitcom. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life. Driven by machismo and the American dream, he often is blind to how horribly he fails at his attempts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 15): N/A

What critics said: “Perhaps most importantly, this new focus on characters and absurd situations downplayed the show’s political-satire roots. Stan was still a right-winger, but the show talked about it less and less. Ironically, American Dad!finally reached its full potential when it abandoned its original concept.” – John Hugar, The AV Club