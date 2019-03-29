The 5 TV shows returning in April that everyone will be talking about

caption “Game of Thrones” source HBO

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television tracking app, TV Time.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and BBC’s “Killing Eve” return in April.

After a year-long hiatus, HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” returns in April, as well as BBC America’s “Killing Eve” and Netflix’s Turkish original series, “The Protector.”

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time, based on its 13 million global users.

Here are the top five for April:

5. “The Protector” (Season 2) — Netflix, April 26

source Netflix

Description: “Discovering his ties to a secret ancient order, a young man living in modern Istanbul embarks on a quest to save the city from an immortal enemy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): N/A

What critics said: “The Protector is a surprisingly engaging show that combines mystical elements with modern business rivalries and the dreams of one regular guy.” – Joel Keller, Decider

4. “Killing Eve” (Season 2) — BBC America, April 7

source BBC America

Description: “Killing Eve is the story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act: Eve, an MI6 operative, and Villanelle, the beautiful, psychopathic assassin that she has been tasked to find. Season 2 begins 30 seconds after the final episode of the first season; Eve is reeling and Villanelle has disappeared. Eve has no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead, and now both of them are in deep trouble. Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does, but unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “‘Killing Eve’ remains very much grounded in its original identity. This is a show about two women lovingly entwined by their own complicated obsessions, fighting for what they want in a world that doesn’t understand them.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

3. “The 100” (Season 6) — The CW, April 30

source The CW

Description: “The human race returns, after a 97-year exile in space, to a wildly transformed Earth…only to discover that the human race had never truly left. Clarke found herself forced to lead a band of disposable juvenile delinquents as they faced death at every turn: from a world transformed by radiation, from the fierce Grounders who somehow managed to survive in it, and, perhaps worst of all, from themselves. Unfortunately, their newfound sense of normalcy will be short-lived, and their lives will be changed forever, as threats both old and new test their loyalties, push them past their limits, and make them question what it truly means to be human. First, they fought to survive. Then, they fought for their friends. Now, they will fight for the human race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “The season five premiere, ‘Eden,’ refuses to answer all those questions at once, instead spending the first 27 of its 42 minutes with Clarke. It’s a bold choice, but one that’s bolstered by the cleansing nature of last season’s finale.” – Kyle Fowle, AV Club

2. “One-Punch Man” (Season 2) — TV Tokyo, April 9

source TV Tokyo

Description: “One-Punch Man is a super hero who has trained so hard that his hair has fallen out, and who can overcome any enemy with one punch. However, because he is so strong, he has become bored and frustrated with winning all his battles so easily.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 100%

What critics said: “Even by the ridiculous standards of the superhero genre, One-Punch Man’s ballpark craziness is a league all its own.” – Toussaint Egan, Paste Magazine

1. “Game of Thrones” (Season 8) — HBO, April 14

source HBO

Description: “Summers span decades. Winters can last a lifetime. And the struggle for the Iron Throne begins. Based on the bestselling book series by George R.R. Martin and created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 93%

What critics said: “Overall it is really exciting to be back in this world now that the showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss know how it is going to end; for all of its silliness, Game of Thrones still has a lot of poetry to share with the audience.” – Sonia Saraiya, Variety