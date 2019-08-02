The 5 TV shows returning in August that everyone will be talking about

caption “Mindhunter” source Netflix

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television tracking app, TV Time.

Netflix’s “Mindhunter” and “Glow” return in August.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix is set to dominate August.

The streaming giant is dropping new seasons of four acclaimed shows, including “Mindhunter” after a two-year hiatus and “Glow.”

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time, based on its 12 million global users.

Here are the top five for August:

5. “Power” season 6 — Starz, August 25

source Starz

Description: “Season 6 picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “In this moment of mass shootings and families being separated at our southern border, Power Season 5 is not just good television, it is vital.” – Deadline Hollywood Daily (Season 5)

4. “Glow” season 3 — Netflix, August 9

source Netflix

Description: “In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 88%

What critics said: “At its best, season 3 excavates the glorious tragedy underpinning the highest camp. The colorful exuberance hides sadness, and struggle. It’s a harsh world, no question – so dark that even the weakest lights look like bright stars glowing.” – Entertainment Weekly (Season 3)

3. “Dear White People” season 3 — Netflix, August 2

source Netflix

Description: “Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as ‘post-racial’ as it thinks.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 3): 71%

What critics said: “Viewed in a vacuum, the third season of Dear White People is a good season of TV. It’s just that the previous seasons had me expecting greatness.” – Hollywood Reporter (Season 3)

2. “Cable Girls” season 4 — Netflix, August 9

source Netflix

Description: “In 1920s Madrid, four women at the National Telephone Company ring in revolution as they manage romance, friendship, and the modern workplace.”

What critics said: “Be prepared because the story is on fire. The evolution of all characters throughout the season promises to be interesting.” – Cosmopolitan (season 3)

1. “Mindhunter” season 2 — Netflix, August 16

source Netflix

Description: “In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 97%

What critics said: “Most TV crime dramas are whodunits. Columbo famously reversed things by starting with the murder, and making it a ‘How’d he get him?’ Mindhunter, in contrast to both those approaches, is all about motive. It’s a ‘Whydunit.'” – NPR (season 1)