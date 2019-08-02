The 5 TV shows returning in August that everyone will be talking about

- source
- Netflix
- Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television tracking app, TV Time.
- Netflix’s “Mindhunter” and “Glow” return in August.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Netflix is set to dominate August.
The streaming giant is dropping new seasons of four acclaimed shows, including “Mindhunter” after a two-year hiatus and “Glow.”
Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time, based on its 12 million global users.
Here are the top five for August:
5. “Power” season 6 — Starz, August 25
- source
- Starz
Description: “Season 6 picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%
What critics said: “In this moment of mass shootings and families being separated at our southern border, Power Season 5 is not just good television, it is vital.” – Deadline Hollywood Daily (Season 5)
4. “Glow” season 3 — Netflix, August 9
- source
- Netflix
Description: “In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 88%
What critics said: “At its best, season 3 excavates the glorious tragedy underpinning the highest camp. The colorful exuberance hides sadness, and struggle. It’s a harsh world, no question – so dark that even the weakest lights look like bright stars glowing.” – Entertainment Weekly (Season 3)
3. “Dear White People” season 3 — Netflix, August 2
- source
- Netflix
Description: “Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that’s not nearly as ‘post-racial’ as it thinks.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 3): 71%
What critics said: “Viewed in a vacuum, the third season of Dear White People is a good season of TV. It’s just that the previous seasons had me expecting greatness.” – Hollywood Reporter (Season 3)
2. “Cable Girls” season 4 — Netflix, August 9
- source
- Netflix
Description: “In 1920s Madrid, four women at the National Telephone Company ring in revolution as they manage romance, friendship, and the modern workplace.”
What critics said: “Be prepared because the story is on fire. The evolution of all characters throughout the season promises to be interesting.” – Cosmopolitan (season 3)
1. “Mindhunter” season 2 — Netflix, August 16
- source
- Netflix
Description: “In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.”
Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 97%
What critics said: “Most TV crime dramas are whodunits. Columbo famously reversed things by starting with the murder, and making it a ‘How’d he get him?’ Mindhunter, in contrast to both those approaches, is all about motive. It’s a ‘Whydunit.'” – NPR (season 1)