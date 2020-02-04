The top 5 TV shows returning in February that everyone will be talking about

caption “Narcos: Mexico” source Netflix

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television tracking app, TV Time.

Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico” and NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” return in February.

Netflix’s “Narcos” spin-off, “Narcos: Mexico,” returns in February, as does NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which it saved from Fox’s cancellation in 2018.

Here are the top five for February:

5. “Good Girls” season 3 — NBC, February 16

Description: “When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 2)

What critics said: “Complicated antiheroes, audacious plotting, and inventive camerawork don’t often live outside of cable and streaming, and yet Good Girls makes it work.” – The Atlantic (season 2)

4. “The Sinner” season 3 — USA, February 6

Description: “The Sinner’s third installment follows Detective Harry Ambros as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester,in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97% (season 2)

What critics said: “Some of the storytelling feels less refined than last year … but the cast is again strong enough that The Sinner could again be an addictive summer distraction right when we need it.” – RogerEbert.com (season 2)

3. “Narcos: Mexico” season 2 — Netflix, February 13

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89% (season 1)

What critics said: “Showrunner Eric Newman has gotten very good at dramatizing the ever-expanding saga of the drug war for television, and the result here are 10 tense, detail-oriented episodes that don’t lack for action and drama.” – Indiewire (season 1)

2. “Homeland” season 8 — Showtime, February 9

Description: “Homeland is an edge-of-your-seat sensation. CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) is tops in her field despite being bipolar, which makes her volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her long-time mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), Carrie fearlessly risks everything, including her personal well-being and even sanity, at every turn. You won’t be able to turn away from this gripping, emotional thriller in which nothing short of the fate of our nation is at stake.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76% (season 7)

What critics said: “Once one of the most lavishly praised shows on TV, now Homeland is suffering from an identity crisis.” – Guardian

1. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” season 7 — NBC, February 6

Description: “SNL alum Andy Samberg and Emmy winner Andre Braugher lead this diverse, critically acclaimed ensemble that solves crimes like only they can – with tons of humor and the heart to match.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 6)

What critics said: “Its specialty is scoring laughs without taking the shortcut of humiliation.” – New Yorker (season 6)