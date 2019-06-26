The 5 TV shows returning in July that everyone will be talking about

caption “Stranger Things” source Netflix

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television tracking app, TV Time.

Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and “Stranger Things” return in July.

July is a huge month for Netflix, as two of its biggest shows return. The final season of “Orange Is the New Black” and the third season of “Stranger Things” both debut on the service.

Hulu’s revival of “Veronica Mars” also arrives.

Here are the top five for July:

5. “Suits” (Season 9) — USA Network, July 17

source USA

Description: “SUITS delves into the world of a top corporate law firm where a legendary hotshot lawyer makes a risky move by hiring a brilliant but unmotivated college dropout, as his associate.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (Season 8)

What critics said: “Suits maintains its swagger while feeling a little chillier than it used to.” – Salon (Season 8)

4. “Veronica Mars” (Season 4) — Hulu, July 26

source The CW

Description: “In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and the high school, and they desperately try to keep their dirty little secrets just that … secret. Unfortunately for them, there’s Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless 18-year-old apprentice private investigator dedicated to solving the town’s toughest mysteries. During the day, high school senior Veronica negotiates the halls of Neptune High like any average teenage girl. By night, she helps with her father Keith’s private investigator business, sneaking through back alleys and scoping out no-tell motels with a telescopic-lens camera -while studying her math book–in an attempt to uncover the California beach town’s darkest secrets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89% (Season 3)

What critics said: “What Veronica Mars does better than almost any current series is give you a sense that it’s building to something big.” – Emily VanDerWerff, Slant (Season 3)

3. “Orange Is the New Black” (Season 7) — Netflix, July 26

source Netflix

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83% (Season 6)

What critics said: “Some episodes are dazzling, some sloppy, but Orange and its creator, Jenji Kohan, are still pulling off tricks and twists that few other shows dare attempt.” – The Atlantic (Season 6)

2. “Money Heist” (Season 3) — Netflix, July 19

source Netflix

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “It’s wildly suspenseful, addictive, and at times, infuriating, but those are all the makings for the best kind of heist thriller.” – Decider

1. “Stranger Things” (Season 3) — Netflix, July 4

source Netflix

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (Season 2)

What critics said: “Stranger Things provides a form of escapism that has nothing to do with alternate dimensions. It invites viewers to indulge in the sweet self-righteousness that can come with getting excluded for being uncool.” – Alison Willmore, Buzzfeed (Season 2)