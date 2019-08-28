The top 5 TV shows returning in September that everyone will be talking about

caption “American Horror Story: 1984” source FX Networks

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television tracking app, TV Time.

Fx’s “American Horror Story” and DC Universe’s “Titans” return in September.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

September is a huge month for popular TV shows returning. “American Horror Story” comes back for its ninth season, called “1984,” which is inspired by 1980s horror-slasher movies.

Fresh off its Emmy nominations, including for outstanding comedy series, “The Good Place” is returning for its fourth and final season. DC Universe’s “Titans” also comes back for its second season.

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time, based on its 12 million global users.

Here are the top five for September:

5. “How to Get Away with Murder” season 6 — ABC, September 26

source ABC

Description: “Murder, deception, fear and guilt are the ties that bind Middelton University Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) to her long-time associates Frank Delfino, Bonnie Winterbottom and her students. But as the group struggles to move on with their lives and focus on their clients, their past continues to haunt them, as Annalise and her inner circle struggle to keep their secrets from getting exposed. Relationships will be fractured, lies will spin out of control, and shocking, new mysteries upend their entire lives.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “By not going off the rails just yet, HTGAWM creates a bit of suspense and intrigue.” – The AV Club (Season 5)

4. “The Good Place” season 4 — NBC, September 26

source NBC

Description: “From creator Michael Schur (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Parks and Recreation’ and ‘Master of None’) comes a unique comedy about what makes a good person. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, ‘House of Lies,’ ‘Veronica Mars’), an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife, and thanks to some kind of error, is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place (which is definitely where she belongs). While hiding in plain sight from Good Place Architect Michael (Ted Danson – ‘Cheers,’ ‘CSI’ – in an Emmy Award-nominated performance), she’s determined to shed her old way of living and earn her spot.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “As ethical boundaries continue to be crossed in nearly every realm of America’s social fabric, it’s refreshing to watch a series wrestle so earnestly with questions of what human beings owe one another on an interpersonal basis.” – The Atlantic (Season 3)

3. “American Horror Story” season 9 — FX, September 18

source FX Networks

Description: “American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy and Golden Globe winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: “Even if the primary pleasures of ‘Apocalypse’ turn out to be based in pure nostalgia, I’m okay with that – weirdly enough, I really missed loving this show.” – Entertainment Weekly (Season 8)

2. “Titans” season 2 — DC Universe, September 6

source DC Universe

Description: “In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star Brenton Thwaites), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise. In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven (series starTeagan Croft), a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire (series star Anna Diop) and loveable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (series star Ryan Potter), these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “‘Titans’ borrows from police procedurals, action thrillers and teenage dramas, but it goes grayer, quieter and more psychological.” – New York Times (Season 1)

1. “Elite” season 2 — Netflix, September 6

source Netflix

Description: “The prized trophy was meant to be awarded to the best student in the class. Instead it became a murder weapon.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “This tantalizing and whipsmart entry to the teen show pantheon proves itself worthy of the spotlight.” – Variety (Season 1)