The 5 TV shows returning in June that everyone will be talking about

caption “Black Mirror” season 5 source Netflix

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning shows thanks to data from television tracking app, TV Time.

HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” return in June.

June is a blockbuster month for TV. Immensely popular shows like HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” all return.

Here are the top five for June:

5. “3%” (Season 3) — Netflix, June 7

source Netflix

Description: “In a future where the elite inhabit an island paradise far from the crowded slums, you get one chance to join the 3% saved from squalor.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “3% is far from subtle, both narratively and politically, but there’s something honestly appealing about the direct approach it takes, the cynical edge which colors its storytelling.” – Liz Shannon Miller, Indiewire (Season 2)

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 3) — Hulu, June 5

source Hulu

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “The Handmaid’s Tale is powerful and propulsive. After the first three episodes, when the horrors become more predictable, it’s even pretty watchable.” – Willa Paskin, Slate (Season 2)

3. “Big Little Lies” (Season 2) — HBO, June 9

source HBO

Description: “Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book, and featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley, this darkly comedic series tells the tale of three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “Moral superiority often hides personal insecurity. It’s not a new theme or even a particularly daring one, but Big Little Lies offers a modern take that is consistently engaging and artistically rewarding.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com (Season 1)

2. “Dark” (Season 2) — Netflix, June 21

source Netflix

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 88%

What critics said: “The time travel conceit does more than give us a window into how these families have evolved over many decades – it’s brings a whole new meaning to ‘things are not quite what they seem here.'” – Phil Owen, The Wrap (Season 1)

1. “Black Mirror” (Season 5) — Netflix, June 5

caption Miley Cyrus in “Black Mirror” season five. source Netflix

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 84%

What critics said: “While ‘USS Callister’ is the most timely and vital of the new episodes, ‘Hang The DJ’ (named after a line in a song by The Smiths) is the freshest and the most humane.” – Linda Holmes, NPR (Season 4)