These are the 10 most popular channels on Twitch, Amazon’s video game streaming platform

caption Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2018. source Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The top streamers on Twitch, Amazon’s streaming platform, are some of the most influential gamers in the world.

Each of Twitch’s 10 most popular channels commands millions of viewers and can earn tens of thousands of dollars from sponsorships, subscriptions, and viewer donations.

Reaching the top of Twitch often means dedicating tons of time to popular games like “Fortnite,” and “League of Legends,” but the most successful streamers have been able to carry their audience to different games.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon’s streaming service Twitch has become one of the most important platforms in the video game industry.

It’s a place where players can build community with each other, celebrate the hottest games, and learn about the newest online trends.

Millions of viewers tune in every day for completely different reasons; some watch to improve their own play, while others simply enjoy the entertainment that comes from watching their favorite players. Twitch is home to individual players, game publishers, and esports organizations, and every type of creator makes use of the platform in different ways.

The most successful streamers on Twitch command millions of viewers and can parlay their popularity into business opportunities. Some publishers are willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars to have their game on a top stream for a handful of hours. Beyond sponsorships, popular streamers can also earn a living from paid subscriptions and viewer donations.

Reaching the top of Twitch often means dedicating tons of time to the most popular games, like “Fortnite,” and “League of Legends,” but a handful of successful streamers have been able to build an audience that’s willing to follow them from game to game.

These are the 10 most popular channels on Twitch, based on their follower counts:

10. Dr. Disrespect — 3.46 million followers

If the mustache and mullet don’t make it obvious, Dr. Disrespect one of the most outrageous characters on Twitch.

He specializes in first-person shooting games like “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” “Apex Legends,” and “Call of Duty,” and enjoys entertaining viewers with his macho persona.

9. TSM| Daequan — 3.56 million followers

Daequan of Team Solo Mid has won multiple “Fortnite” invitational events, and has dedicated time to games like “Overwatch,” “Destiny,” and “GunZ the Duel” in the past.

8. Riot Games — 3.7 million followers

caption Twitch.tv/riotgames source Ben Gilbert / Tech Insider

Riot Games’ “League of Legends” is one of the most popular games in the world and its esports leagues attract millions of viewers around the world.

7. dakotaz — 3.75 million followers

Dakotaz is another skilled “Fortnite” player with a history in other PC shooters like “PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds.”

Unlike most popular streamers, dakotaz doesn’t show his face on camera while playing.

6. Tim the Tatman — 3.77 million followers

Like many of the top streamers, TimTheTatman is best known for playing “Fortnite,” but he also mixes in casual play sessions for games like “World of Warcraft,” “Brawl Stars,” and “Overwatch.”

5. Summit1g — 3.86 million followers

caption Twitch.tv/summit1g source Corsair

While he’s well-known for first-person shooters, Summit1g has recently spent most of his stream time playing “World of Warcraft,” with a mix of games like “Grand Theft Auto V” and Sea of Thieves” for fun. He’s also been trying the new first-person shooter “Splitgate: Arena Warfare.”

4. TSM| Myth — 5.1 million followers

Myth is the captain of Team Solo Mid’s “Fortnite” squad, one of the most successful organizations playing competitive “Fortnite.”

3. Tfue — 6.21 million followers

Tfue is the second-highest-earning “Fortnite” player of all-time, having won more than $500,000 playing the game.

He recently sued his former team, FaZe Clan, over a player contract he claims is illegal.

2. shroud — 6.45 million followers

Shroud is a veteran in the world of professional gaming, with experience in “CounterStrike,” “Rainbow Six Siege,” “Call of Duty,” and “Apex Legends.”

1. Ninja — 14.37 million followers

source Red Bull

Ninja is the most famous professional gamer in the world, with nearly twice as many followers as the second-most-popular streamer on Twitch. While his rise to stardom is closely tied to “Fortnite,” he’s been competing in different first-person shooters for more than a decade.

Ninja reportedly earned $1 million to play “Apex Legends” on the game’s launch day, proving just how valuable Twitch streamers have become to the video game industry.