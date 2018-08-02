The 35 cities in the US with the biggest influx of people, the most work opportunities, and the hottest business growth

- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
- MagnifyMoney looked at the 100 largest US metros to determine the “biggest boomtowns” in America.
- In these up-and-coming cities, population and housing, workforce and employment opportunities, and business are booming.
- Texas cities took up one-third of the top 15 metros, with Austin taking the top spot.
If you’re looking for an up-and-coming city with a growing business scene, you won’t find popular destinations like New York City or Los Angeles on any list.
Rather, Texas and parts of the Mountain region are taking over and considered the “biggest boomtowns” in America.
That’s according to MagnifyMoney, which looked at the 100 largest metropolitan areas around the US and their change from 2011-2016 to determine which cities have the biggest influx of people, most work opportunities, and biggest business growth based on US Census data.
To calculate the ranking, every metro was scored on a scale of 100 in three categories:
- People and housing: How many people are flocking to the area and is the metro keeping up, considering total population and housing units.
- Workforce and employment opportunities: Unemployment rates, civilian labor force, and median earnings.
- Growing industry: Rate of business and industry growth, including number of establishments and paid employees per paid period.
Each category was scored relative to other metros and looking at positive and negative changes in the area. The biggest positive change scores a 100, except unemployment rate, which was reversed in respect to the scale.
Below are the top 35 metros that showed the most people, business, and opportunity growth over a five-year period.
35. Greenville, South Carolina
- source
- Shutterstock/Sean Pavone
Population and housing score: 31.7
Workforce and earning score: 43.2
Business growth score: 38.3
34. Columbus, Ohio
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 31.9
Workforce and earning score: 38.9
Business growth score: 44.1
33. Omaha, Nebraska
- source
- Esme/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 38.2
Workforce and earning score: 44
Business growth score: 35.7
32. Atlanta, Georgia
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 37.1
Workforce and earning score: 30
Business growth score: 53.4
31. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Population and housing score: 45.6
Workforce and earning score: 44.4
Business growth score: 30.8
30. New Orleans, Louisiana
- source
- GTS Productions/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 43.5
Workforce and earning score: 26.9
Business growth score: 50.7
29. Miami, Florida
- source
- pisaphotography/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 31.1
Workforce and earning score: 31.5
Business growth score: 58.8
28. Phoenix, Arizona
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 45.5
Workforce and earning score: 28.9
Business growth score: 48.8
27. Grand Rapids, Michigan
- source
- Maria Dryfhout/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 19.5
Workforce and earning score: 53.3
Business growth score: 52
26. Las Vegas, Nevada
- source
- littleny/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 44.1
Workforce and earning score: 17.1
Business growth score: 64.2
25. Sarasota, Florida
- source
- Shutterstock/Sean Pavone
Population and housing score: 37.7
Workforce and earning score: 38.1
Business growth score: 55.1
24. El Paso, Texas
- source
- Bill Chizek/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 54.1
Workforce and earning score: 39.1
Business growth score: 38.5
23. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- source
- Shutterstock/John Hoffman
Population and housing score: 54.3
Workforce and earning score: 32.3
Business growth score: 45.8
22. San Francisco, California
- source
- Richard Heyes/Flickr
Population and housing score: 31.6
Workforce and earning score: 47.5
Business growth score: 55.8
21. Portland, Oregon
- source
- Josemaria Toscano/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 38.3
Workforce and earning score: 43.5
Business growth score: 57.6
20. Seattle, Washington
- source
- Roman Khomlyak/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 45.9
Workforce and earning score: 45.6
Business growth score: 49.4
19. San Jose, California
- source
- Facebook/VisitSanJose
Population and housing score: 39.4
Workforce and earning score: 53.4
Business growth score: 49.5
18. Salt Lake City, Utah
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 46
Workforce and earning score: 48
Business growth score: 52.7
17. Fort Myers, Florida
- source
- FloridaStock/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 44.2
Workforce and earning score: 36.5
Business growth score: 66.8
16. Durham, North Carolina
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 55.9
Workforce and earning score: 42.2
Business growth score: 55.9
15. Des Moines, Iowa
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 59.7
Workforce and earning score: 42.8
Business growth score: 52.5
14. Orlando, Florida
- source
- Shutterstock/Songquan Deng
Population and housing score: 55.7
Workforce and earning score: 33.1
Business growth score: 67.6
13. Charlotte, North Carolina
- source
- digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 55.7
Workforce and earning score: 39.8
Business growth score: 64.2
12. Ogden, Utah
- source
- shutterstock/canadastock
Population and housing score: 51.2
Workforce and earning score: 46.8
Business growth score: 63.3
11. Houston, Texas
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 77.7
Workforce and earning score: 41.9
Business growth score: 43.9
10. McAllen, Texas
- source
- Visit McAllen/Facebook
Population and housing score: 60.3
Workforce and earning score: 62.2
Business growth score: 44.3
9. San Antonio, Texas
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 57.2
Workforce and earning score: 45.4
Business growth score: 64.5
8. Boise, Idaho
- source
- shutterstock/CSNafzger
Population and housing score: 53.2
Workforce and earning score: 47.8
Business growth score: 67
7. Dallas, Texas
- source
- Sean Pavone/iStock
Population and housing score: 61.4
Workforce and earning score: 48.7
Business growth score: 64.4
6. Denver, Colorado
- source
- Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 52.2
Workforce and earning score: 58.3
Business growth score: 65.3
5. Nashville, Tennessee
- source
- Scott Heaney/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 54.5
Workforce and earning score: 54.6
Business growth score: 72.9
4. Charleston, South Carolina
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 66.9
Workforce and earning score: 60.6
Business growth score: 71.7
3. Raleigh, North Carolina
- source
- Sharkshock/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 84.1
Workforce and earning score: 48.3
Business growth score: 70.8
2. Provo, Utah
- source
- Provo City/Facebook
Population and housing score: 79.9
Workforce and earning score: 52.2
Business growth score: 95.1
1. Austin, Texas
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Population and housing score: 100
Workforce and earning score: 70.3
Business growth score: 93