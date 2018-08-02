The 35 cities in the US with the biggest influx of people, the most work opportunities, and the hottest business growth

By
Myelle Lansat, Business Insider US
-
Austin, Texas, showed the greatest five-year growth in population and housing.

caption
Austin, Texas, showed the greatest five-year growth in population and housing.
source
f11photo/Shutterstock

  • MagnifyMoney looked at the 100 largest US metros to determine the “biggest boomtowns” in America.
  • In these up-and-coming cities, population and housing, workforce and employment opportunities, and business are booming.
  • Texas cities took up one-third of the top 15 metros, with Austin taking the top spot.

If you’re looking for an up-and-coming city with a growing business scene, you won’t find popular destinations like New York City or Los Angeles on any list.

Rather, Texas and parts of the Mountain region are taking over and considered the “biggest boomtowns” in America.

That’s according to MagnifyMoney, which looked at the 100 largest metropolitan areas around the US and their change from 2011-2016 to determine which cities have the biggest influx of people, most work opportunities, and biggest business growth based on US Census data.

To calculate the ranking, every metro was scored on a scale of 100 in three categories:

  • People and housing: How many people are flocking to the area and is the metro keeping up, considering total population and housing units.
  • Workforce and employment opportunities: Unemployment rates, civilian labor force, and median earnings.
  • Growing industry: Rate of business and industry growth, including number of establishments and paid employees per paid period.

Each category was scored relative to other metros and looking at positive and negative changes in the area. The biggest positive change scores a 100, except unemployment rate, which was reversed in respect to the scale.

Below are the top 35 metros that showed the most people, business, and opportunity growth over a five-year period.

35. Greenville, South Carolina

source
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Population and housing score: 31.7

Workforce and earning score: 43.2

Business growth score: 38.3

34. Columbus, Ohio

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 31.9

Workforce and earning score: 38.9

Business growth score: 44.1

33. Omaha, Nebraska

source
Esme/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 38.2

Workforce and earning score: 44

Business growth score: 35.7

32. Atlanta, Georgia

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 37.1

Workforce and earning score: 30

Business growth score: 53.4

31. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

source
Kool Cats Photography over 5 Million Views/flickr

Population and housing score: 45.6

Workforce and earning score: 44.4

Business growth score: 30.8

30. New Orleans, Louisiana

source
GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 43.5

Workforce and earning score: 26.9

Business growth score: 50.7

29. Miami, Florida

source
pisaphotography/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 31.1

Workforce and earning score: 31.5

Business growth score: 58.8

28. Phoenix, Arizona

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 45.5

Workforce and earning score: 28.9

Business growth score: 48.8

27. Grand Rapids, Michigan

source
Maria Dryfhout/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 19.5

Workforce and earning score: 53.3

Business growth score: 52

26. Las Vegas, Nevada

source
littleny/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 44.1

Workforce and earning score: 17.1

Business growth score: 64.2

25. Sarasota, Florida

source
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Population and housing score: 37.7

Workforce and earning score: 38.1

Business growth score: 55.1

24. El Paso, Texas

source
Bill Chizek/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 54.1

Workforce and earning score: 39.1

Business growth score: 38.5

23. Colorado Springs, Colorado

source
Shutterstock/John Hoffman

Population and housing score: 54.3

Workforce and earning score: 32.3

Business growth score: 45.8

22. San Francisco, California

source
Richard Heyes/Flickr

Population and housing score: 31.6

Workforce and earning score: 47.5

Business growth score: 55.8

21. Portland, Oregon

source
Josemaria Toscano/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 38.3

Workforce and earning score: 43.5

Business growth score: 57.6

20. Seattle, Washington

source
Roman Khomlyak/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 45.9

Workforce and earning score: 45.6

Business growth score: 49.4

19. San Jose, California

source
Facebook/VisitSanJose

Population and housing score: 39.4

Workforce and earning score: 53.4

Business growth score: 49.5

18. Salt Lake City, Utah

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 46

Workforce and earning score: 48

Business growth score: 52.7

17. Fort Myers, Florida

source
FloridaStock/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 44.2

Workforce and earning score: 36.5

Business growth score: 66.8

16. Durham, North Carolina

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 55.9

Workforce and earning score: 42.2

Business growth score: 55.9

15. Des Moines, Iowa

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 59.7

Workforce and earning score: 42.8

Business growth score: 52.5

14. Orlando, Florida

source
Shutterstock/Songquan Deng

Population and housing score: 55.7

Workforce and earning score: 33.1

Business growth score: 67.6

13. Charlotte, North Carolina

source
digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 55.7

Workforce and earning score: 39.8

Business growth score: 64.2

12. Ogden, Utah

source
shutterstock/canadastock

Population and housing score: 51.2

Workforce and earning score: 46.8

Business growth score: 63.3

11. Houston, Texas

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 77.7

Workforce and earning score: 41.9

Business growth score: 43.9

10. McAllen, Texas

source
Visit McAllen/Facebook

Population and housing score: 60.3

Workforce and earning score: 62.2

Business growth score: 44.3

9. San Antonio, Texas

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 57.2

Workforce and earning score: 45.4

Business growth score: 64.5

8. Boise, Idaho

source
shutterstock/CSNafzger

Population and housing score: 53.2

Workforce and earning score: 47.8

Business growth score: 67

7. Dallas, Texas

source
Sean Pavone/iStock

Population and housing score: 61.4

Workforce and earning score: 48.7

Business growth score: 64.4

6. Denver, Colorado

source
Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 52.2

Workforce and earning score: 58.3

Business growth score: 65.3

5. Nashville, Tennessee

source
Scott Heaney/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 54.5

Workforce and earning score: 54.6

Business growth score: 72.9

4. Charleston, South Carolina

source
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 66.9

Workforce and earning score: 60.6

Business growth score: 71.7

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

source
Sharkshock/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 84.1

Workforce and earning score: 48.3

Business growth score: 70.8

2. Provo, Utah

source
Provo City/Facebook

Population and housing score: 79.9

Workforce and earning score: 52.2

Business growth score: 95.1

1. Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas, showed the greatest five-year growth in population and housing.

source
f11photo/Shutterstock

Population and housing score: 100

Workforce and earning score: 70.3

Business growth score: 93