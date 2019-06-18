The best hospitals in the US, ranked

caption Johns Hopkins Hospital. source Johns Hopkins Medicine

US News compiles a list of the top 20 hospitals in the country.

The hospitals are ranked based on their performance in certain specialties and procedures.

Top hospitals include the Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Duke University Hospital. You can see the full list below.

The US is home to more than 6,200 hospitals, which can make it difficult to figure out which ones deliver the best medical care and treatment.

Every year, US News compiles a list of the top hospitals in the country, making it easier for readers to find what best suits their needs.

US News provides lists of the best hospitals for specific conditions, as well as an ‘Honor Roll‘ that highlights great hospitals across specialties and procedures. Hospitals earn points if they are nationally ranked in 16 specialties, like cancer care, and “high performing” in the nine procedures and conditions, like heart bypass and lung cancer surgery. The more points earned, the higher the ranking on the honor roll list.

To make the list, the hospitals have performed at a high standard, improving the lives of many. Read on to see the top 20 hospitals in the US, according to US News.

20. Brigham and Women’s Hospital

caption Brigham and Women’s Hospital. source Courtesy of Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Ranked as the second best hospital in Massachusetts, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston is a teaching hospital affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

The hospital’s Cancer Center houses 12 specialized disease treatment centers and touts a system where patients can see an oncologist the day after receiving their cancer diagnosis. In 2011, Brigham and Women’s Hospital performed the first two full face transplants in the country.

19. Duke University Hospital

caption Duke University Hospital. source Courtesy of Duke Health.

Known originally as Duke Clinic when it opened in 1930, Duke University Hospital sought to establish an academic medical center in a region that had previously lacked one.

Today, Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, is the flagship of the Duke University Health System. The system sees more than 2 million patients outside the hospital per year and has more than 68,000 inpatient stays, according to US News. It is ranked as the top hospital in North Carolina.

18. Mount Sinai Hospital

caption Mount Sinai Hospital. source Homieg340/Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike

Mount Sinai Hospital is located in New York City and affiliated with the Icahn School of Medicine. It’s part of a health system that has seven hospitals in the New York City area.

According to US News, it’s known for its Geriatric Services department, which contains the Division of Experimental Diabetes and Aging, as well as for its digestive diseases treatments. The cardiology department is also highly ranked by US News.

17. Vanderbilt University Medical Center

caption Vanderbilt University Medical Center. source Courtesy of Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Ranked number one in Tennessee, Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is affiliated with Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

It’s known for a wide variety of specialty treatments, and is nationally ranked in 10 specialties for adults and 10 for children, according to US News. In 2008, the Vanderbilt Eye Institute was created to focus on treating a range of eye conditions.

15. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (tie)

caption UPMC Transplant surgeons Dr. Abhi Humar and Dr. Christopher Hughes discuss a case. source Courtesy of UPMC Presbyterian

Ranked as the second best hospital in Pennsylvania UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside is located in Pittsburgh and is the flagship of the UPMC system. It’s affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

UPMC is a Level 1 trauma center and has done more than 19,500 organ transplants surgeries. It’s nationally ranked in 12 adult specialties, according to US News.

15. NYU Langone Hospitals (tie)

caption NYU Langone Health Manhattan Campus. source Courtesy of NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone is located in Manhattan. Its Tisch Hospital was founded in 1882 and merged with the New York University Medical Center in 1948.

The hospitals are nationally ranked in 12 adult specialties, according to US News.

Dr. Jonas Salk and Dr. Albert Sabin, who created the polio vaccine, both graduated from the New York University School of Medicine, which is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospitals.

14. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian

caption Exterior of outpatient surgery ward. source EyeMask/Getty Images

Ranked as the best hospital in Pennsylvania, and first in Philadelphia, Penn Medicine was established as the first teaching hospital in 1874. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center was founded in 1871 and merged with the University of Pennsylvania Health System in 1995.

According to US News, it ranked nationally in 12 adult specialties and has a highly ranked division focused on kidney treatment and research.

13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

caption Northwestern Memorial Hospital. source Courtesy of Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Ranked as the best hospital in Illinois, Northwestern Memorial is located in Chicago and is the teaching hospital for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

According to US News, the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute is highly regarded and consists of six centers focused on a different specialties in cardiovacular health. In 1997, doctors there performed the first minimally invasive heart procedure as an alternative to surgery or angioplasty. The hospital is nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties, according to US News.

11. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix (tie)

caption Mayo Clinic’s Phoenix branch. source Courtesy of May Clinic

Ranked as the best hospital in Arizona, the Mayo Clinic located in Phoenix is an outpost of the original Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. According to US News, it is nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties and “high performing” in nine adult procedures and conditions.

US News notes that the hospital ranks highly on patient experience surveys. Mayo-Clinic Phoenix specializes in a number of areas like cancer care, neurology, kidney disease, and respiratory medicine, according to US News.

11. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (tie)

caption Emergency doors of a hospital. source Studio 642/Getty Images

Ranked as the best hospital in Missouri, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, is a teaching hospital associated with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Barnes-Jewish hospital performed the first kidney transplant in 1963, and the hospital now performs around 200 kidney transplants per year, according to US News. It’s nationally ranked in 12 adult specialties by US News.

10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

caption New York-Presbyterian Hospital. source Courtesy of New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Ranked as the number one hospital in New York, and best in New York City, New York-Presbyterian is ranked nationally in 14 adult specialties and 10 pediatric specialties, according to US News.

Before the New York Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital merged, Dr. George Papanicolaou at New York Hospital invented the Pap smear test to screen women for cervical cancer. The hospital is affiliated with both Weill Cornell Medical College and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

caption Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital. source Courtesy of Stanford Healthcare.

The fourth-best hospital in California, Stanford Hospital is a teaching hospital for Stanford University School of Medicine. According to US News, it is ranked nationally in 12 adult specialties.

Stanford Hospital is home to many firsts, like the first adult heart transplant in the US and the first successful heart-lung transplant, according to US News.

8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

caption Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. source Courtesy of Cedars-Sinai

Ranked as the third best hospital in California, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s health system has more than 40 locations. According to US News, it is ranked nationally in 12 adult specialties.

Doctors at the hospital’s Smidt Heart Institute perform two kinds of complicated heart-valve procedures more frequently than any other hospital site in the US, according to US News. Cedars-Sinai also has the first comprehensive women’s heart center, US News said.

7. UCLA Medical Center

caption UCLA Medical Center. source Courtesy of UCLA Health

Ranked as the second-best hospital in California, UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital located on the University of California, Los Angeles campus.

According to US News it is nationally ranked in 14 adult specialties and rated “high performing” in seven adult procedures and conditions. The medical center is also one of the first hospitals designed to keep working during natural disasters such as earthquakes.

6. UCSF Medical Center

caption UCSF Medical Center in Parnassus Heights. source Courtesy of UCSF Medical Center

Ranked as the top hospital in California, UCSF has a network of campuses across the Bay Area. It is a teaching hospital for the University of California, San Francisco.

UCSF Medical Center is nationally ranked in 15 adult specialties and 10 pediatric specialties. The hospital also has a center for integrative medicine, offering modern medical treatments with holistic healing practices such as massage and acupuncture.

5. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine

caption Aerial view of the University of Michigan and hospital. source Courtesy of Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan

University of Michigan Hospitals – Michigan Medicine is ranked as the top hospital in Michigan. The medical center’s main campus is comprised of eight buildings and there are 25 health centers in the surrounding region. According to US News, U-M is nationally ranked in 14 adult specialities and 10 pediatric specialties.

The hospital created the first dermatology department in the US, the first human genetics program, and the first comprehensive depression center, US News said.

4. Massachusetts General Hospital

caption Massachusetts General Hospital. source Courtesy of Massachusetts General Hospital

Ranked as the number one hospital in Massachusetts, Massachusetts General Hospital was founded in 1811 and is a teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School. According to US News, it ranks nationally in 16 adult specialities and four pediatric specialties.

Mass General has the largest hospital-based research program in the US, spanning 30 departments, according to US News. Some of its specialty facilities include a fertility center, an ALS clinic, a diabetes team, and a geriatric medicine unit, US News reports.

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital

caption Johns Hopkins Hospital. source Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Medicine

Ranked as the number one hospital in Maryland, Johns Hopkins Hospital is located in Baltimore and is the teaching hospital for Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Johns Hopkins Hospital is home to many medical firsts such as isolating and crystallizing insulin and inventing the rechargeable pacemaker, according to US News. Its Center for Music and Medicine offers treatment using music to aid patients with Parkinson’s and dementia, US News said.

2. Cleveland Clinic

caption Cleveland Clinic, Sydell & Arnold Miller Family Pavilion. source Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

Ranked as the best hospital in Ohio, the Cleveland Clinic Health System consists of 11 hospitals and 18 health centers. Founded in 1921, Cleveland Clinic now has 44 buildings on its main campus. According to US News, it is ranked nationally in 14 adult specialties and 10 pediatric ones.

1. Mayo Clinic

caption Mayo Clinic. source Courtesy of Mayo Clinic

The Mayo Clinic is located in Rochester, Minnesota and was founded in 1889. Mayo Clinic Health System now owns 19 hospitals in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

According to US News, Mayo Clinic is nationally ranked in 15 adult specialties and seven pediatric specialties.