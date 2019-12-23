The 21 YouTube channels that gained the most subscribers in 2019, from T-Series to MrBeast

caption The “Like Nastya Vlog” channel posts regular vlogs of Nastya playing with toys and going on adventures with her family. source Like Nastya Vlog/YouTube

The YouTube channels that gained the most subscribers in 2019 show the platform’s current trends and surging areas.

Business Insider looked at the 21 fastest-growing YouTube channels – which all gained over 10 million subscribers in 2019 – according to data provided by the social-media analytics site, Social Blade.

YouTube’s top stars, like PewDiePie and MrBeast, continued to dominate, obtaining tens of millions of new subscribers in a single year.

T-Series and six other Indian channels also made this list, as did channels from multiple Russian-speaking kids.

But PewDiePie was dethroned this year in total subscriber count by Indian record label T-Series, which also topped the list of fastest-growing channels, gaining a massive 42 million new subscribers in 2019. The success of T-Series – and the six other Indian channels that cracked this list of 21 channels with the most subscriber growth – shows the rising importance of India for YouTube.

Multiple Russian-speaking kid YouTube stars also made this year’s list, including Anastasia Radzinskaya, the face of “Like Nastya Vlog.” The 5-year-old star, who was born in Russia and lives in Florida, earns an estimated $18 million yearly from her online success, according to Forbes. With the booming success of her YouTube channels, Radzinskaya’s family plans to extend her YouTube empire by launching toys, mobile games, and even publish a book, Forbes reported.

Two of her Radzinskaya’s channels made the list: “Like Nastya Vlog” (which gained 27 million) and “Stacy Toys” (which gained 13 million).

Here are the top 21 YouTube channels based on subscriber growth, according to data provided by the social-media analytics site, Social Blade. (The YouTube channels are listed in order of least to most new subscribers in 2019.)

21. Goldmines Telefilms

source Goldmines Telefilms

Goldmines Telefilms is located in India and produces movies, songs, and comedy sketches.

Subscribers: 30.2 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +11,476,966

20. Aaj Tak

source Screen shot of Aaj Tak YouTube channel

Aaj Tak is a news channel located in India that covers news in politics, entertainment, Bollywood, business, and sports.

Subscribers: 24.3 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +11,622,542

19. Atta Halilintar

source Screen shot of Atta Halilintar YouTube channel

25-year-old Atta Halilintar is an Indonesian YouTube star who posts vlogs and also has music that can be found on Spotify.

Subscribers: 20 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +11,662,923

18. Shemaroo Filmi Gaane

source Screen shot of Shemaroo Filmi Gaane YouTube channel

Shemaroo Filmi Gaane is a YouTube channel located in India that uploads Bollywood songs.

Subscribers: 30.4 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +11,866,557

17. Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories

source Screen shot of Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories YouTube channel

Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories is an educational YouTube channel that uploads songs and stories including nursery rhymes, phonics songs, number songs, and bedtime lullabies.

Pinkfong is the channel behind the viral song “Baby Shark Dance,” with 4 billion views.

Subscribers: 27 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +12,955,928

16. MrBeast

source HCK2 Partners

Jimmy Donaldson, known online as MrBeast, is a 21-year-old YouTube star. Donaldson is famous for his videos where he gives away cars, houses, and cash awards. His channel is managed under the YouTube-focused management firm Night Media. In his latest video, “Last to Take Their Hand Off $1,000,000 Keeps It” Donaldson gave away $1,000,000 cash to the winning contestant.

Subscribers: 27 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +13,627,579

Read more on how YouTube star MrBeast uses keywords and the ‘shock and awe’ effect to maximize views on Business Insider Prime.

15. Stacy Toys

source Screen shot of Stacy Toys YouTube channel

Stacy Toys is a YouTube channel by a 5-year-old Russian-American girl Stacy (known as Nastya in Russian), based in Florida. Stacy has multiple successful channels which follow her adventures with her father. Like Nastya is her most popular channel and is in Russian.

Subscribers: 23.1 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +13,753,281

14. WWE

source WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. runs a successful channel on YouTube, uploading short 1 to 3 minute clips multiple times a day.

Subscribers: 52 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +13,862,295

13. Blackpink

source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The South Korean girl group, Blackpink, consists of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella.

Subscribers: 31.9 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +15,104,957

12. Zee TV

source Screen shot of Zee TV YouTube channel

Zee TV is a media and entertainment company based in Mumbai. The channel uploads clips of Hindi TV series and movies.

Subscribers: 38.7 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +16,004,466

11. 5-Minute Crafts

source Screen shot of 5-Minute Crafts YouTube channel

The popular DIY channel, 5-Minute Crafts started in 2016 and today uploads daily videos like “17 hilarious crafts and pranks,” with 69 million views, and other beauty and life hack content.

Subscribers: 63 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +16,987,420

10. Boram Tube Vlog [보람튜브 브이로그]

source Screen shot of Boram Tube Vlog [보람튜브 브이로그] YouTube channel

Boram Tube Vlog is a children’s entertainment YouTube channel from South Korea. Boram is one of many YouTube child stars who share videos of themselves playing with toys and going on adventures. She has two channels, Boram Tube Vlog and Boram Tube ToysReview.

Subscribers: 22.1 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +17,006,774

9. Marshmello

source Roy Rochlin/Getty

American electronic music producer and DJ, Christopher Comstock, known as Marshmello, has a YouTube channel where he uploads music videos and skits weekly.

Subscribers: 41.5 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +17,662,318

8. Billie Eilish

source Reuters/Henry Nicholls

18-year-old singer/songwriter Billie Eilish uploads music videos, live performances, and interview clips to her channel. Her most viewed YouTube video is “Ocean Eyes” with 189 million views.

Subscribers: 23.7 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +17,987,119

7. Zee Music Company

source Screen shot of Zee Music Company YouTube channel

Zee Music Company is an Indian music company and a branch of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Subscribers: 47.5 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +18,560,265

6. SET India

source Screen shot of SET India YouTube channel

Sony Entertainment Television (SET India) is a 24-hour Hindi General Entertainment Channel which uploads family entertainment content to YouTube.

Subscribers: 61 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +22,185,321

5. PewDiePie

PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, got his start doing gaming walkthroughs and reviews, but has since expanded to more satirical commentary and meme roundups. PewDiePie is one of the most popular YouTube personalities in the world, with the second-most total subscribers.

Subscribers: 102 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +22,588,766

4. ✿ Kids Diana Show

The Kids Diana Show follows the antics of Diana and her brother, Roma. The channel features the Russian-speaking kids unboxing toys and going on fantastical adventures.

Subscribers: 40.6 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +25,032,871

3. Like Nastya Vlog

The Like Nastya Vlog channel posts regular vlogs of Nastya playing with toys and going on adventures with her family.

Subscribers: 41.9 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +27,480,604

2. Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes

source Screen shot of Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes YouTube channel

The Cocomelon Nursery Rhymes YouTube channel is a part of Treasure Studio, Inc. and joined YouTube in 2006. The kids educational channel uploads 3D animated shorts with music and rhymes for children.

Subscribers: 67.4 million

Change in subscribers in 2019: +36,063,045

1. T-Series

caption A screenshot from the T-Series music video ‘Teri Maa’ source T-Series/YouTube

Indian record label T-Series gained worldwide fame for knocking PewDiePie off the top spot for most popular YouTube channel in March.

Total subscribers: 121 million

Change in subscriber count in 2019: +42,651,839

You can read Business Insider’s interview with T-Series’ president, Neeraj Kalyan, on BI Prime.