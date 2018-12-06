These were the top YouTube videos of 2018, according to Google

- source
- YouTube/Kylie Jenner
- Google on Thursday released its list of the top trending YouTube videos and music videos of 2018.
- 21-year-old Kylie Jenner claimed the top YouTube video of the year.
- Spanish-language music videos dominated YouTube’s music video charts in 2018.
- Google, which owns YouTube, sent us the full list of top videos and music videos on YouTube in 2018, which you can see below.
TOP YOUTUBE MUSIC VIDEOS OF 2018
10. “Vaina Loca – Ozuna x Manuel Turizo (Video Oficial)” by Ozuna
9. “Me Niego ft. Ozuna, Wisin (Video Oficial)” by Reik
8. “God’s Plan” by Drake
7. “El Chombo – Dame Tu Cosita feat. Cutty Ranks (Official Video) [Ultra Music]” by Ultra Music
6. “Becky G, Natti Natasha – Sin Pijama (Video Oficial)” by Becky G
5. “Ozuna x Romeo Santos – El Farsante (Remix) (Video Oficial)” by Ozuna
4. “Dura (Official Video)” by Daddy Yankee
3. “Girls Like You ft. Cardi B” by Maroon 5
2. “Nicky Jam x J. Balvin – X (EQUIS) | Video Oficial | Prod. Afro Bros & Jeon” by NickyJamTV
1. “Te Bote Remix – Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna | Video Oficial” by Flow La Movie
TOP YOUTUBE VIDEOS OF 2018
10. “NGƯỜI TRONG GIANG HỒ PHẦN 6 | LÂM CHẤN KHANG | FULL 4K | TRUYỀN NHÂN QUAN NHỊ CA | PHIM CA NHẠC 2018” by KhangProFilm
9. “Behan Bhai Ki School Life” by Amit Bhadana
8. “Cobra Kai Ep 1 – ‘Ace Degenerate’ – The Karate Kid Saga Continues” by Cobra Kai
7. “Build Swimming Pool Around Underground House” by Primitive Survival Tool
6. “Portugal v Spain – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ – MATCH 3” by FIFATV
5. “Do You Hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”? (SOLVED with SCIENCE)” by AsapSCIENCE
4. “Walmart yodeling kid” by Sonell Official
3. “we broke up” by David Dobrik
Learn more about YouTube breakup videos.
2. “Real Life Trick Shots 2” by Dude Perfect
1. “To Our Daughter” by Kylie Jenner