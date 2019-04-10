Tour company Topdeck is offering an all-expenses paid trip to a mystery destination

source GP Studio/Shutterstock

Tour company Topdeck has launched a competition to win an all-expenses-paid trip of a lifetime.

The only catch is you won’t get to decide where you go.

To apply, you simply need to share your most spontaneous travel story.

If you’re short on cash, full of wanderlust, and not fussed about where you go, listen up.

Tour company Topdeck has launched a competition that will send one lucky person off on an all-expenses-paid trip of a lifetime.

The only catch? The destination will be a mystery.

Topdeck Travel organises trips spanning Asia, Europe, North America, and Australasia, so the competition winner could be going practically anywhere.

The trip of a lifetime will have to be taken between June and December 2019, and applications close on May 31.

To be in the chance of winning, all you have to do is share your most spontaneous travel story with Topdeck on Facebook Messenger.

Whether you once went to the airport and bought a ticket for the next available flight, or you made the last-minute decision to spend the night on a boat with a group of friends you’d just met in a hostel, Topdeck wants to hear from you.

It’s not the only company offering an incredible travel opportunity with a mysterious twist.

Last month, tour company Busabout announced it was hiring six people to embark on all-expenses-paid trips valued at £8,000 ($10,500) each over the summer, posting on the company’s social media platforms as they go.

This time, the catch was that all their activities would be left in the hands of the company’s Instagram followers.