No injuries as active shooter reported at Topsail High School in North Carolina

caption A Google street view image of Topsail High School in North Carolina. source Google Maps

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a high school in Hampstead, North Carolina, at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The scene is still active, local news reported the sheriff’s office as saying.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are responding to a reported shooting at Topsail High School in Hampstead, North Carolina, early Friday morning.

The scene is still active, the local WECT News reported, citing Capt. James Rowell of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. local time, the local ABC affiliate WTVD channel reported.

As of 7:41 a.m., there were no reports of injuries, WECT reported.

WECT showed footage of a school bus parked at Lowes Food supermarket across the street, adding that there were students in it.

caption A schoolbus parked at Lowes Food supermarket opposite Topsail High School after a reported shooting early Friday morning. source WECT

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office confirmed to INSIDER earlier on Friday that law-enforcement officers were at the school, but declined to specify whether there was an active shooter situation.

Topsail High School is part of a larger campus, which also has a middle and an elementary school. All those schools are in lockdown, WECT said.

More follows.