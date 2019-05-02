Dozens of tornadoes have hit the US South and Midwest this week, and more storms are expected. Here’s what the damage looks like on the ground.

Extreme weather has engulfed the South and Midwest regions of the US this week, with more storms expected on Thursday.

At least 25 tornadoes were reported on Tuesday across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

These photos show the damage.

The central parts of the US are bracing for more severe weather on Thursday, following two days of storms and tornadoes across the South and Midwest.

Two people were killed in Oklahoma as a result of the high winds, and at least 22 people in southeast Oklahoma injured, authorities said Wednesday. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for 52 Oklahoma counties in response to the storms, The Associated Press reported.

Easily some of the most incredible tornado footage I've ever seen.pic.twitter.com/4et3NvVIPD — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) April 30, 2019

AccuWeather noted that heading into Thursday night, the greatest threat for severe thunderstorms would continue over southwestern Texas, including Austin, with other thunderstorms likely over the middle Mississippi and Ohio valleys, where Nashville and Cincinnati are located. Residents in those areas should be cautious of wind gusts, lightning strikes, and the possibility of floods.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center took to Twitter on Thursday to also notify people of the storms, adding that hail and wind may occur over parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Severe storms producing large hail and damaging winds are possible today over parts of south-central/southwest TX and the Ohio Valley. A tornado or two is also possible in south-central/southwest TX. Marginally severe hail/wind are also possible in portions of the Mid-Atlantic pic.twitter.com/PldpgI8Gw4 — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) May 2, 2019

As photos Twitter users shared show, the storms have already unleashed major damage across the affected areas:

Heads up: the bridge on Norbeck by Avery is completely flooded out up to sedan grill levels#flashflood #rockville #rockvillemd #storm pic.twitter.com/EcZBk6HRNv — Brendan O'Leary (@brendan948725) May 2, 2019

Wheaton MO tornado damage. (SW MO) pic.twitter.com/ExkfXkmmxU — David Hartman (@DHartman_WAPT) April 30, 2019

Tornado sirens have gone quiet in Little Rock though the skies are still looking omninous. Confirmed Damage reported in northern Pulaski County in which Little Rock is located. (Photography by Michael Dean Shelton) #ARwx #storm #NaturePhotography #Tornado pic.twitter.com/L8rVGqpL5m — Michael Dean Shelton (@michaeldean0116) May 2, 2019

Stay safe, readers!