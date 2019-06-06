Before-and-after images show the destruction caused by flooding in Arkansas and tornadoes in Ohio and Missouri from the sky

caption Moffett, Oklahoma, before and after flooding. source Maxar

The Midwest has been inundated with severe weather this year.

Tornado outbreaks – where a group of tornadoes cluster in one area – have been especially severe, with more than 400 reported in 2019 so far.

Last week, cities and towns along the Arkansas River experienced massive flooding.

These before-and-after satellite images show the extent of the destruction in the Midwest from the tornadoes and floods.

Last week, much of the Midwest and southeast was engulfed in extreme weather, capping off a particularly severe spring.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 430 tornadoes have been reported across the US this year, sweeping across the Midwest and southeast.

Scientists are concerned that the overall increase in tornadoes and tornado outbreaks – when a series of tornadoes hits an area in quick succession – is a portentous sign of more bad weather to come.

In addition to tornadoes, much of the country has been hit by extreme rain and flooding. The Arkansas River, along with the Mississippi, Missouri, and Illinois rivers, have all experienced flooding – damaging homes, businesses, and farms along the way.

The destruction comes with a huge price tag. In Arkansas alone, the flooding is estimated to be costing the state around $20 million each day, according to Fox News. President Donald Trump signed a $17.2 billion bill to provide disaster relief on Thursday.

Across the country, small towns and cities have been rocked by tornado and flood damage. These before-and-after images capture the widespread weather destruction.

This satellite image shows a shopping center in Dayton, Ohio prior to the tornadoes. The roofs of the buildings look pristine.

source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Here’s that same shopping center days later, severely damaged by the storm, with extreme wear and tear on the buildings.

source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

While the city was lucky enough not to suffer any casualties, homes had their roofs ripped off and had been shaken off their foundations, and many residents were living in makeshift community shelters.

Before the tornado, this car dealership was packed with vehicles parked in pristine rows.

caption A car dealership in Jefferson City, Missouri on March 27, 2019, before a tornado hit. source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

After the tornado, the building had considerable damage and there appeared to be fewer cars.

caption A car dealership in Jefferson City, Missouri on June 3, 2019, after a tornado hit. source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

This photo shows an apartment complex in Dayton before the tornado.

source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

And this satellite image shows considerable damage to the apartments after the tornado.

source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Elsewhere, Conway, Arkansas suffered major flood damage. This shows the Arkansas River with surrounding farmland before the flooding.

source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

And this shows Conway after the flooding.

source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Moffett, Oklahoma, is also situated on the banks of the Arkansas River and endured extreme flooding.

source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Following the storms, Moffett appeared to be almost entirely underwater.

source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

In another image from Moffett, you can see a large swathe of verdant farmland.

source Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

After the flooding, most of that land is submerged. Much of the town was evacuated and the area continues to be under a severe flood warning.