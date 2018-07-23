At least 2 dead, including gunman, in a shooting in Toronto

caption People leave an area taped off by the police near the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto, Canada, July 22, 2018. source REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A woman and a gunman died in a shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood Sunday evening. At least 14 others were shot, police said.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspected shooter is dead, according to police.

A woman and a gunman died in a shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood on Sunday evening. At least 14 others were shot, police said.

Toronto Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the shooting near Danforth Ave. and Logan Ave. around 10 p.m. local time. The site of the shooting is in Toronto’s east end, where several popular restaurants, cafes, and shops are located.

Police say a young girl was among the wounded. Their conditions were not immediately known, police said.

The suspected shooter has been confirmed dead.

A reporter from Canada’s Global TV wrote on Twitter that victims were “spread across many blocks.”

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

Toronto is grappling with a sharp rise in gun violence this year. Deaths from gun violence in the city jumped 53% to 26 so far in 2018 from the same period last year, Reuters reported, citing police data released last week showing the number of shootings rising 13%.

Toronto deployed about 200 police officers from July 20 in response to the recent spate in shootings, which city officials have blamed on gang violence.

This is a developing story. Click here to refresh this page. Reuters contributed to this report.