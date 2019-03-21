Torrid is selling a clothing line inspired by ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and it’s perfect for summer

caption Torrid’s new clothing line includes shirts and rompers inspired by “The Little Mermaid.” source Torrid

Torrid is currently selling a line of clothing inspired by “The Little Mermaid” to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary.

The collection was created by Her Universe, a fashion brand that sells character-themed clothing and accessories.

The mermaid-inspired line includes 16 different bathing suits, beach cover-ups, shirts, and leggings.

Pieces from the collection range in price from $32.90 to $98.90, and are sold exclusively online.

If you’re looking for clothes that will help bring out your inner mermaid, Torrid might be the place to shop.

The fashion retailer has released a line of summer attire inspired by the 1989 Disney film “The Little Mermaid.” It includes 16 garments – such as bathing suits, beach cover-ups, T-shirts, and leggings – and was created in celebration of the animated film’s 30th anniversary.

Pieces in the collection range in price from $32.90 to $98.90 and sizes range from 00 to 6, or M through 6X.

caption This sequined sweatshirt retails for $58.90. source Torrid

The line was created entirely by Her Universe, a fashion brand that sells character-themed merchandise inspired by films and television shows.

Many of the pieces from this specific collection are inspired by Ariel and are on the more casual side.

For example, fans can purchase everything the Look Beyond Sleep Tank for $23.03, or the Ariel Scale Sleep Pant for $42.90.

caption These two pieces are sold separately. source Torrid

There are also some formal pieces included in the collection, such as the $58.90 Ariel Seashell Romper.

Unlike other items in the line, the garment doesn’t appear to feature Ariel’s face or fish scales, but is instead printed with flattering seashells.

caption The Ariel Seashell Romper retails for $58.90. source Torrid

Arguably one of the most unique pieces in the line is a bathing suit that will practically transform you into Ariel.

The two-piece set includes a $58.90 top that looks like Ariel’s seashell bra, and $48.90 bottoms that look like the mermaid’s tail.

caption This bathing suit looks exactly like Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” source Torrid

If you feel more connected to Ariel’s nemesis Ursula, Torrid has got you covered.

The retailer is also selling pieces inspired by the Disney villain, such as the $54.90 Ursula Mesh Cover-Up.

caption This cover-up was inspired by Ariel’s nemesis, Ursula. source Torrid

To see the full Her Universe “The Little Mermaid” collection, visit Torrid’s website.