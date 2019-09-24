Best Buy is discounting a 43-inch 4K Toshiba Fire TV by $130 — you can get the Alexa-enabled TV for $199.99

source Best Buy

Amazon’s Alexa is in everything from smart lights and plugs to speakers and TVs.

If you want an affordable smart TV that works with Alexa and Amazon’s Fire TV platform, Best Buy has a great deal for you.

For a limited time, a 43-inch 4K Toshiba Fire TV is on sale for a $130 off, bringing the price down to $199.99.

If you’re building up an Alexa-based smart home, then it’s relatively easy to get devices like smart locks, smart light bulbs, and smart plugs that work with your setup.

You might, however, want to integrate your TV with Alexa too, in which case, it’s worth considering this 43-inch Toshiba TV with Amazon’s Fire TV software built into it. For a limited time, the TV is on sale for $199.99, which is a massive $130 off the normal price of $329.99.

Amazon’s Fire TV operating system works with Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV, search for TV shows, manage other smart devices in your home, find out information from the web, and so on. You can also stream video from many of the most popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, SlingTV, and HBO.

Toshiba’s 43-inch TV has a 4K resolution along with HDR support, so you should get great image quality. On top of that, the TV comes with three HDMI ports and a USB port so you can connect other devices like gaming consoles to the TV.

The TV is available in 50-inch and 55-inch sizes too, but you won’t save quite as much cash on those models. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so if you’re interested, you may want to act quickly.